Fan helps Paul Kariya with the Ducks' 'Paint It Orange' campaign

The Ducks’ “Paint It Orange” campaign continued Thursday at Honda Center when former star Paul Kariya and fan Kai Quinonez put an X over the No. 9 during the team’s countdown to 16 postseason wins and the Stanley Cup title.

Quinonez, an eighth-grader who has a rare lifelong condition known as aplastic anemia, met the Ducks in 2015 through the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

He is currently practicing with teammates as part of the Anaheim Ducks High School Hockey League.

The Ducks have advanced to the Western Conference finals against the Nashville Predators. Game 1 in the best-of-seven series is set for 6 p.m. PDT on Friday in Nashville.

You can check out Quinonez and Kariya, who wore the No. 9 jersey for the Ducks, in action at Honda Center in the video below.