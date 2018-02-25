Ducks' four-game winning streak snapped in 2-0 loss to Coyotes

Update: The Ducks have split contests with the Oilers this season, but topped Edmonton 3-2 in their most recent meeting. It was a heated encounter, with a brawl between former teammates Kevin Bieksa and Patrick Maroon. Since then, the Ducks' fortunes have turned around. They're riding a five-game winning streak and the club now occupies one of the hotly contested playoff spots in the Western Conference. … Ryan Miller earned the nod against the Coyotes, so if John Gibson is still too banged up to play, Reto Berra could earn the nod in the second part of the back-to-back. … The Oilers are all but out of playoff contention, but the reigning MVP Connor McDavid continues to light up the league. His 71 points are fifth best in the NHL. ... The Ducks recalled center Kalle Kossila from San Diego on Saturday. With Antoine Vermette a frequent healthy scratch of late, Kossila could battle with the veteran and Derek Grant for playing time on the fourth line. The 24-year-old played 10 games this season with the Ducks.