Ducks' four-game winning streak snapped in 2-0 loss to Coyotes

Antti Raanta made 26 saves for his second shutout in three games and the Arizona Coyotes held off the Anaheim Ducks 2-0 on Saturday night.
Max Domi's empty-net goal sealed the win long after Jason Demers gave the Coyotes the lead less than six minutes into the game.
Arizona won for the sixth time in eight games and ended the Ducks' four-game winning streak. The Coyotes had won four straight before falling to Calgary at home Thursday night.
The Coyotes scored on their fourth shot of the game, with Demers going top-shelf to put the puck past the out-of-position Ryan Miller at 5:58 of the first period. Demers scored his fifth goal of the season, and Arizona scored first for the seventh straight game.
Miller made 35 saves in defeat.
The Coyotes went scoreless on two power plays in the second period, the second during which Christian Fischer couldn't gather in the puck for a good shot on an open net off a rebound. A few minutes later, at the 15:40 mark, Miller caught Derek Stepan's shot on a breakaway.
The Coyotes failed to score on four power-play opportunities and are 0 for 13 over their last three games.
The Ducks registered only seven shots on goal in the second period.
Anaheim pulled Miller in the final 90 seconds, and Domi scored with 1:01 to play for his fifth goal of the season.
Josh Archibald assisted on both goals.
DUCKS TONIGHT
VS. EDMONTON OILERS
When: 5 p.m. Sunday.
On the air: TV: Prime Ticket; Radio: 830
Update: The Ducks have split contests with the Oilers this season, but topped Edmonton 3-2 in their most recent meeting. It was a heated encounter, with a brawl between former teammates Kevin Bieksa and Patrick Maroon. Since then, the Ducks' fortunes have turned around. They're riding a five-game winning streak and the club now occupies one of the hotly contested playoff spots in the Western Conference. … Ryan Miller earned the nod against the Coyotes, so if John Gibson is still too banged up to play, Reto Berra could earn the nod in the second part of the back-to-back. … The Oilers are all but out of playoff contention, but the reigning MVP Connor McDavid continues to light up the league. His 71 points are fifth best in the NHL. ... The Ducks recalled center Kalle Kossila from San Diego on Saturday. With Antoine Vermette a frequent healthy scratch of late, Kossila could battle with the veteran and Derek Grant for playing time on the fourth line. The 24-year-old played 10 games this season with the Ducks.