Ducks fail to keep up with Coyotes in 6-1 preseason loss

Lawson Crouse scored twice to key the Coyotes' rout of the Ducks.
Crouse, Clayton Keller (two assists) and Oliver Ekman-Larsson (two assists) led Arizona with two points each. Twelve Coyotes recorded at least one point in the win.
Derek Stepan, Kevin Klima, Jordan Oesterle and Conor Garland also scored for Arizona.
Antti Raanta started in goal for the Coyotes and stopped all 27 shots he faced in the first two periods. Adin Hill made 13 saves on 14 shots in the third.
Ryan Miller played the entire game in goal for the Ducks, and allowed all six goals on 37 shots. Jakob Silfverberg scored the Ducks' lone goal.