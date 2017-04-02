Ducks take over first place in division with 4-3 victory over Flames

Logan Shaw scored with 3:06 left in the third period to lift the Ducks to a 4-3 victory over the Calgary Flames on Sunday night.

Patrick Eaves, Jakob Silfverberg and Korbinian Holzer also scored for the Ducks, who moved ahead of Edmonton into sole possession of first place in the Pacific Division. Ryan Kesler finished with three assists and Jonathan Bernier made 18 saves to improve to 10-0-2 in his past 12 games.

Kris Versteeg had two goals and Michael Frolik also scored for Calgary. TJ Brodie and Mark Giordano each had two assists and Brian Elliott finished with 30 saves.

On the winning goal, Shaw swatted a rebound past Elliott for only his third of the season — and second against the Flames — to help the Ducks bounce back from a 3-2 overtime loss at Edmonton the previous night.

The Flames and Ducks play again Tuesday night at Anaheim, where Calgary has lost 24 straight regular-season games dating to Jan. 19, 2004.

With the score tied 2-2 midway through the second period, the Ducks pressed hard to retake the lead, but were continually denied by Elliott who made nice saves to stop quality scoring opportunities by Eaves, Rickard Rakell and Ryan Getzlaf.

The Ducks’ persistence paid off as they took a 3-2 lead with 2:07 left in the second period when Holzer pinched in off the point to take a pass from Getzlaf before snapping a shot past Elliott.

Frolik tipped Giordano’s point shot past Bernier at 5:42 of the third to tie it again.

Trailing 2-0 after one period, the Flames tied on Versteeg’s power-play goals 6:13 apart in the second.

Eaves opened the scoring for the Ducks with a power-play goal at 11:32 of the first period.