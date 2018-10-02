Ducks' Ondrej Kase out indefinitely with concussion

Another day, another notable injury for the Ducks.
They're already missing key forwards Corey Perry, Ryan Kesler and Patrick Eaves. Add Ondrej Kase to the list. He suffered a concussion in the preseason finale Saturday, the team revealed following practice Tuesday, and he's out indefinitely.
It’s unclear how Kase was injured, but he was involved in a fracas with Kings defenseman Drew Doughty, who punched him twice in the back of the head. Brandon Montour jumped in to aid his teammate, but his skate collided with Kase's head.
The 22-year-old Czech Republic product was a revelation for the Ducks last season, scoring 20 goals and 38 points in 66 games. His speed and creative playmaking were integral to the Ducks.
The right wing was slotted alongside rookie Sam Steel and Andrew Cogliano, but during Tuesday's practice, waiver wire pickup Pontus Aberg occupied that space.
The Ducks did receive good news on the injury front. Brian Gibbons, who was acquired during the offseason as a free agent, is cleared to play. He suffered a bone bruise in his hand while blocking a shot in the preseason, but he practiced Tuesday and will travel to San Jose for the team's season opener Wednesday against the Sharks.
However, Gibbons could be an odd man out. He wasn't on one of the four line rushes during the skate after spending training camp and the preseason as a left wing on the fourth line.
Kesler will travel to San Jose but won't play, coach Randy Carlyle said. He had no timetable for his return but the center is skating, so he could be back in the mix soon.
Eaves, who is recovering from shoulder surgery, isn't skating and will likely return after Kesler, according to Carlyle.