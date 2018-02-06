Ducks defense disappears against Maple Leafs

Update: The Ducks' three-game swing through Canada is over, and it was an abject disaster. They nabbed one point in the overtime loss to the Ottawa Senators, but then allowed five goals to the Montreal Canadiens and another seven to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday in defeats. Ryan Miller earned the start in all three games with John Gibson sidelined with a lower-body injury, and if Gibson can't go tonight, it will likely be Reto Berra in net. Berra relieved Miller in each of the last two games, and it's probably coach Randy Carlyle would want to rest his 37-year-old netminder in back-to-back contests. ...