Ducks slip in loss to Oilers 2-1 in a shootout

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored the shootout winner and the Edmonton Oilers snapped a four-game skid with a 2-1 victory over the Ducks on Thursday night.

Kris Russell scored in regulation for the Oilers. They were outscored 10-0 in their previous two games.

Ryan Kesler scored for the Ducks. They had won three in a row.

After being denied on a breakaway earlier in the second period, Connor McDavid set up the first goal with eight minutes remaining in the period. He dropped the puck back to Russell on an odd-man break to allow the defenceman to beat goalie John Gibson.

Anaheim tied it on a power play 18 seconds into the third period when Kesler tipped in Cam Fowler's point shot.

Edmonton had a pair of power plays in overtime and some great chances, but couldn't score, sending the game to the shootout.

