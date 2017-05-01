Ducks hampered by injuries to Patrick Eaves and Kevin Bieska

Ducks right wing Patrick Eaves was wearing a walking boot on his right foot Monday after sustaining what Coach Randy Carlyle called a lower-body injury in the team’s 6-3 victory at Edmonton on Sunday.

Eaves played only three shifts in the third period and wasn’t on the ice for the final 8 ½ minutes. He has been productive during the playoffs, having scored two goals and four points.

Carlyle said an evaluation of the injury was made, but, as is typical this time of year, he wouldn’t disclose the results.

“We don’t really have much more to say until we get another evaluation, another 24 hours away,” he said after the team’s optional skate at Prospera Place in Kelowna, Canada, the Ducks’ rest-and-recreation site before Game 4 on Wednesday.

“The assessment has already been done from our standpoint, but what’s going to take place is, with all of these injuries, the first 24 hours is critical, the response to the treatment that he receives today, and then we’ll make an assessment [Tuesday] on whether he skates for practice or not.”

Defenseman Kevin Bieksa skated Monday for the first time since an apparent knee injury took him out of the lineup in Game 1.

“Things are progressing nicely,” Bieksa said. “To get on the ice is an important step and we’ll see how it goes from there.”

Get-away days

Here’s what Carlyle had to say about why the Ducks left Edmonton to spend two days in Kelowna, a British Columbian resort city an hour’s flight away: “We felt it’s just an opportunity for us. There’s nothing secretive about what we’re doing here. We’re not hiding. We’re out here to get a time to shut down and relax a little bit.

“The bus ride from downtown Edmonton to the airport is longer than the flight that we took.”

Oiler Coach Todd McLellan, then an assistant with Detroit, said the Red Wings left Pittsburgh for a couple of days during the 2008 Stanley Cup finals. Detroit went on to win two of the next three games and the title.

“I don’t think that they’re wrong in doing that,” he said of the Ducks. “[Edmonton] wasn’t always a comfortable city to be in and walk around downtown. Our fans are pretty emotional, pretty rabid. They’re everywhere. Which is great for us.”

Go, Canada!

A microphone glitch led to an a cappella rendition of the U.S. national anthem by the sellout crowd of 18,347 Sunday at Rogers Place, a moment Ducks owners Henry and Susan Samueli praised as “inspiring and powerful.”

Country singer Brett Kissel, a native of Alberta, was supposed to perform the “Star-Spangled Banner” before Game 3, but he couldn’t get the mic to work. So he raised his hands to the fans, who quickly — and perfectly — filled in. The crowd then followed with “O Canada.”

“Sometimes a glitch can produce a great moment,” McLellan said. “It would have been very easy for them to be quiet and not show the same energy and passion that they show for the Canadian anthem.

“I’m certainly proud to say that I’m from Edmonton today.”

MVP

Edmonton center Connor McDavid, Columbus goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, and Pittsburgh center Sidney Crosby and are the finalists for the Hart Memorial Trophy, given to the league’s most valuable player.

