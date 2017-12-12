Ducks' Corey Perry is 'week to week' with apparent knee injury

It appears the Ducks avoided another injury catastrophe, at least for now.

Corey Perry, who suffered what appeared to be a knee injury during Monday’s win over the Carolina Hurricanes is week-to-week for a return, coach Randy Carlyle said Tuesday.

The former 50-goal scorer will be reevaluated in a week, for what is officially being called a lower-body injury, but is walking without crutches.

Perry, 32, collided with Hurricanes winger Jeff Skinner and Ducks defenseman Kevin Bieksa during the first period, and his right knee bent awkwardly .

The top-line forward fell to the ice in a heap, laid face down for a few moments and then collected himself. Perry hobbled off the ice with the help of trainers and didn’t return. He was transported to a local hospital for examination, but the diagnosis hasn’t been revealed by the team.

Perry leads the Ducks in points with 22, and he was finally reunited with center Ryan Getzlaf, who returned Monday after missing 19 games with a fractured cheekbone. Jakob Silfverberg also was back in the lineup after being sidelined five games with an upper-body injury.

The Ducks received some good news Tuesday. Defensive stalwart Hampus Lindholm is set to skate Wednesday and travel with the Ducks for their contest against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday. He missed the last three games with an upper-body injury.

Power forward Nick Ritchie, who suffered an upper-body injury Friday, also is set to practice Wednesday and join the Ducks for the first meeting of a six-game road trip.

Joseph Blandisi, who was acquired along with Adam Henrique earlier this month, could return Thursday after missing four games with an upper-body injury.

