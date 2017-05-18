Ducks even series by beating the Predators 3-2 in overtime of Game 4

Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena is a fortress no more.

But the Ducks had to work extra hard — and extra time — to breach the previously impenetrable walls of the Predators’ home rink Thursday, with Corey Perry’s goal 9 minutes 35 seconds into overtime beating Nashville 3-2 in Game 4 of the NHL’s Western Conference finals.

The goal was originally awarded to Nate Thompson, but Perry’s centering pass never reached the Ducks forward, deflecting in off the stick of Nashville defenseman P.K. Subban instead.

The victory evened the best-of-seven series at two wins apiece and snapped Nashville’s six-game winning streak at home this postseason. It also marked the Predators’ first home loss in 11 playoff games over the last two seasons.

The last visiting team to win a playoff game in Nashville? The Ducks, who beat the Predators in Game 4 of a first-round series 13 months ago.

A first-period from Rickard Rakell and a second-period score from Nick Ritchie gave the Ducks a 2-0 lead the Predators erased in the final seven minutes of the third period on goals by Subban and Filip Forsberg.

Forsberg’s game-tying goal, with 36 seconds left in regulation, gave him four scores in the series.

But it didn’t come without some controversy.

Photos from the Anaheim Ducks' 3-2 overtime defeat of the Nashville Predators on May 18, 2017.

With the Nashville goal empty and the Ducks running out the clock, defenseman Josh Manson tried to play the puck off the boards behind the net.

The Predators’ Ryan Johansen then appeared to crosscheck Manson, allowing the puck to trickle out to Nashville’s Viktor Arvidsson, who pushed it to front of the net for Forsberg, who chopped it in.

The best-of-seven playoff, now a best of three, returns to Anaheim for Game 5 on Saturday at the Honda Center.

KEYS TO GAME 4

1. The Ducks regrouped after they imploded at the end of regulation with four penalties in a span of 7 minutes 20 seconds. Their faceoff prowess forced icings and possessions in Nashville’s end in overtime.

2. Nashville goalie Pekka Rinne continues to be vulnerable on the blocker side. The Ducks have scored several goals that way in the series, and Rickard Rakell exposed it again with his first-period goal.

3. The Ducks came out with cohesiveness and controlled center ice in a reversal of Game 3’s start. They outshot Nashville, 14-2, in the first period to sap some of the arena’s energy.

THE BIG STAT

2 — The number of shots by Nashville in the first period, a Ducks playoff record for opponent shots in a period. The previous mark was three, last done in 2015 against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Curtis Zupke contributed to this report.

kevin.baxter@latimes.com

Twitter: kbaxter11