Ducks center Antoine Vermette suspended 10 games for abuse of official

Ducks center Antoine Vermette has been suspended 10 games for abuse of an official, the NHL announced Thursday.

But Vermette will appeal the suspension, the first of his 12-year career. He will have an in-person hearing with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, followed by a hearing with an independent arbitrator. Bettman could then sustain, increase or decrease the suspension.

If the 10-game ban holds, Vermette would be eligible to return March 12 and forfeit $97,222.22 in salary.

The 10-game suspension falls under Category II of Rule 40.3 for “Any player who deliberately applies physical force to an official in any manner,” according the NHL rulebook.

Vermette slashed a linesman on the back of the legs following a lost faceoff in the third period against the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday and was subsequently ejected.

Vermette has not spoken publicly about the incident and the Ducks will not comment until the process is complete, a team spokesman said.

The suspension was not announced when the Ducks practiced Thursday but they were preparing for his absence, with Ondrej Kase in Vermette’s place on a line with Ryan Getzlaf and Jakob Silfverberg shifted to left wing. Nick Ritchie practiced in Vermette’s spot on the second power play unit.

Defenseman Cam Fowler said they are equipped to fill Vermette’s absence and pointed to players such as Kase, Logan Shaw and Joseph Cramarossa ably filling roles this season.

“We have young players here that are making a huge impact on our team from the start of the season,” Fowler said. “We have guys that can fill in and play a significant role during his absence. I’m not saying he’s easily replaceable, but we do have guys that can step in and play more of a key role.”

