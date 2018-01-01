Ducks resume play on Tuesday in Vancouver

The Ducks have collected four wins in their last five outings, and they'll look to keep it going with the first of three consecutive road games against Pacific Division opponents on Tuesday night in Vancouver.

In their only other meeting so far this season, the Ducks fell behind before they rallied to beat the Canucks 4-1.

Top scorer Rickard Rakell carries a five-game goal scoring streak into the game. He scored twice on Sunday night when the Ducks scored three times in the third period to pull away from the Arizona Coyotes for a 5-2 win.

The Ducks are likely to face Jacob Markstom, a streaky goalie with shaky defense in front of him. He's surrendered three or more goals in six of his last eight games.

Canucks winger Brock Boeser has been one of the most impressive rookies in the NHL. His 21 goals and 38 points both top all rookies, and he's fourth in the league among all goal scorers.

Ryan Miller, who signed a two-year deal this offseason after three seasons in Vancouver, earned the nod the last time the squads played, and the veteran goalie figures to be in net again to play his former team. Miller has allowed four goals in each of his last two outings, but John Gibson has started four consecutive games.

Game time is 7 p.m. It will be broadcast on Fox Sports West and 830 AM radio.