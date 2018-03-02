Jason Chimera hopes he can get back up to speed now that he's joined the Ducks

"I've got a lot to prove, I come off back-to-back 20-goal seasons, you want to build upon it," said Chimera, who occupied the left wing on the fourth line in his first practice with the Ducks, the same role Chris Wagner held before he was sent to the Islanders. "You don't want to have that kind of season. I think it's a fresh start, I think it's good. I think it's re-energized me for sure."