Healthy John Gibson and Ryan Getzlaf are key to Ducks' playoff hopes

Update: When the teams met last month, the Ducks prevailed 3-2 on the road, avenging a 7-3 home defeat from November when the fortunes of both clubs were very different. The Blackhawks, who have won the Stanley Cup on three occasions in the past eight seasons, are poised to miss the playoffs for the first time since 2008. They currently possess a losing record and are 12 points behind the Ducks for the final wild card spot, though they did help out Anaheim by beating the Kings on Saturday.