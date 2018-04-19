Ducks eliminated from the Stanley Cup playoffs

The Ducks ended the NHL season in southern California by getting swept out of the Stanley Cup playoffs a day after the Kings had endured a similar fate.
The Ducks, unable to match the San Jose Sharks' depth or speed and repeatedly stymied by goaltender Martin Jones, fell to the Sharks 2-1 on Wednesday and were eliminated in four games. The Sharks advanced to the second round against the first-year Vegas Golden Knights, a matchup that was unthinkable at the start of the season.
The Kings' season had ended on Tuesday, also in a sweep pulled off by the Golden Knights.
Jones was exceptional on Wednesday, stopping 30 shots and holding the Ducks off the board until Andrew Cogliano scored from close range off a pass from Ryan Kesler at 7:53 of the third period to tie the game at 1-1. However, the Sharks regained the lead at 9:09 after Tomas Hertl pressured Ryan Getzlaf into making a bad clearing pass and then redirected Marc-Edouard Vlasic's shot from the left point past Ducks goalie John Gibson. Jones stopped 128 of 132 shots in the series by the Ducks, whose fall from being Western Conference finalists last season to exiting in four games emphasized their inability to compete in a league where balance and speed are key commodities.
Fourth-line Sharks winger Marcus Sorensen scored on his own rebound at 5:43 of the first period to put the Ducks behind early, a situation they had hoped to avoid. The Ducks got the puck past Jones at the end of the second period but after the clock had run out; Rickard Rakell rifled a shot past him 27 seconds into the third period but a challenge by the Sharks was upheld because Corey Perry was offside on the right wing.
The Sharks outscored the Ducks 16-4 in the series. It was the first time the Ducks were swept in a playoff series since 1999; this was their 26th series after that.
The Ducks began the season with an array of injuries at key positions but managed to string together enough points to finish second in the Pacific division. Their early exit negates that accomplishment and leaves them with many weighty decisions this summer as they try to catch up to a league that has left them behind in many ways.
The game likely was the NHL finale for Ducks defenseman Francois Beauchemin, who has said he will retire after this season. Beauchemin, 37, was a member of the Ducks' 2007 Stanley Cup championship team.
Follow Helene Elliott on Twitter @helenenothelen