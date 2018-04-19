Ducks eliminated from the Stanley Cup playoffs

Jones was exceptional on Wednesday, stopping 30 shots and holding the Ducks off the board until Andrew Cogliano scored from close range off a pass from Ryan Kesler at 7:53 of the third period to tie the game at 1-1. However, the Sharks regained the lead at 9:09 after Tomas Hertl pressured Ryan Getzlaf into making a bad clearing pass and then redirected Marc-Edouard Vlasic's shot from the left point past Ducks goalie John Gibson. Jones stopped 128 of 132 shots in the series by the Ducks, whose fall from being Western Conference finalists last season to exiting in four games emphasized their inability to compete in a league where balance and speed are key commodities.