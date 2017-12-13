Ducks prepare to face Blues without Corey Perry

DUCKS UP NEXT

AT ST. LOUIS

When: Thursday, 5 p.m. PST.

On the air: TV: Prime Ticket; Radio: 830.

Update: The Ducks will be without top scorer Corey Perry (22 points) after he injured his right knee during Monday's victory over the Carolina Hurricanes. The Ducks recalled rookie Kevin Roy to replace Perry, who is week to week, and now more line shuffling comes for coach Randy Carlyle. ... Hampus Lindholm has missed the past three games because of an upper-body injury, but he did practice the last two days and will travel with the team to St. Louis. The contest is the first of a six-game road trip. They also could see the returns of Nick Ritchie, who suffered an upper-body injury Friday, and Joseph Blandisi, who has played in just two games since being traded from the New Jersey Devils. ... The Ducks topped the Western Conference-leading Blues in their other meeting this season, a 3-2 victory on the road last month. Antoine Vermette and Roy both produced two points in that game. ... Blues teammates Vladimir Tarasenko and Jaden Schwartz both have 14 goals, tied for 15th in the NHL. Schwartz is on the shelf with an ankle injury, though.

