Update: The Ducks opened the season with a 5-2 victory Wednesday in San Jose, as John Gibson made 31 saves. Five players had goals for Anaheim, including rookie Max Comtois 49 seconds into the game. The Coyotes lost their opener Thursday in Dallas 3-0, giving up three goals in a 96-second span in the second period. The Ducks were 3-1-0 against Arizona last season.