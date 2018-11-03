Up next for the Ducks: Sunday vs. Columbus

Update: The Ducks lost their seventh game in a row Thursday, a 3-2 shootout loss to the New York Rangers, but got winger Patrick Eaves back in the lineup for the first time since Oct. 13, 2017. Eaves missed all but two games last season with a post-viral illness and had shoulder surgery this March. “It was exciting to be out there, but I also want to contribute and be a part of things and be a positive for the team,” Eaves said after playing 10 minutes, 17 seconds against the Rangers. “I think I'll get better as I get more game action and get my rhythm going. But I had a blast out there.”