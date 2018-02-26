Ducks acquire Jason Chimera from the Islanders in exchange for Chris Wagner

The Ducks completed a deal just before Monday's trade deadline, though it's not nearly the kind of splash many of their Western Conference foes made at the same time.
The club swapped fourth-line left wingers with the New York Islanders, acquiring Jason Chimera in exchange for Chris Wagner.
Anaheim's roster grew older with the move. At 38, Chimera is 12 years older than Wagner, who's played a variety of roles for the Ducks.
With Ryan Getzlaf and Ryan Kesler injured for much of the first quarter of the season, Wagner was pressed into first-line center duty at times. He's also been an effective penalty killer for the Ducks and a physical presence on the fourth unit (six goals, nine assists).
He was durable too, one of only two Ducks to play in all 64 contests this season (Josh Manson is the other). But now he's off to New York, and Chimera is headed to Southern California, where he'll look to rejuvenate his career.
Chimera has been a healthy scratch the last five contests, with just 11 points in 58 games, but he brings size and playoff experience to the Ducks.
In his 15 NHL seasons with four clubs, Chimera has 413 career points and an additional 29 in 69 postseason games.
Following a 20-goal season, the Islanders signed Chimera to a two-year, $4.5-million contract, and he responded with a second consecutive 20-goal campaign last season.
His play has fallen off considerably this season, though, and he's set to be a free agent this summer, as is Wagner.