Golden Knights vs. Capitals: How Vegas and Washington match up in the Stanley Cup Final

Fleury's calmness under duress and sunny personality set the tone for a team that likes to see itself as a merry band of misfits but is much better than that. He's pursuing his third straight Cup title and fourth of his career, and his 1.68 goals-against average and .947 save percentage put him atop Conn Smythe (MVP) lists. While with Pittsburgh last season, he made 29 saves to shut out the Capitals in Game 7 of the second round; is he still in their heads? The Golden Knights' top line of Marchessault, Karlsson and Reilly Smith is fast and skillful, second-line winger James Neal brings Cup Final experience from last season with Nashville, and their fourth line brings energy. Their defensemen are mobile but sometimes become too adventurous offensively.