NHL: Capitals to go with goalie Philipp Grubauer

Philipp Grubauer will start Washington's playoff opener against Columbus, the first Capitals goaltender not named Braden Holtby to start a postseason series since 2011.
The 26-year-old started 10 of the final 16 games of the regular season, going 7-3-0. Grubauer's 2.06 goals against average and .933 save percentage are the best among goalies since Oct. 27.
Holtby has started 59 of the past 60 Capitals playoff games. But his late struggles — a 3.75 GAA and .886 save percentage in his last 17 games — cost him.
Etc.
St. Louis Blues star forward Vladimir Tarasenko will need surgery on Wednesday for a dislocated left shoulder. ... The Detroit Red Wings are bringing back coach Jeff Blashill for a fourth season. ... Boston left winger Rick Nash, who has missed 12 games with a concussion, and center Sean Kuraly (upper body injury)were back on the ice Tuesday.