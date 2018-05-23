NHL: Alex Ovechkin excited about playing biggest game of his life

After working a quarter-century in the NHL, Paul Fenton finally has the opportunity to run a team. The 58-year-old Fenton is the new general manager of the Minnesota Wild, who have reached the postseason six straight times but have won only two series during that run. ... Goaltender Antti Niemi agreed to a one-year, $950,000 contract with the Montreal Canadiens. Niemi was bought out by the Dallas Stars last summer, signed with Pittsburgh, was claimed on waivers by Florida and then claimed again by Montreal.