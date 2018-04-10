The NHL's newest team has given us the best story of the playoffs

The Predators won the Presidents' Trophy for compiling the best regular-season record, but that hasn't been a reliable indicator of future success. Only eight of 32 previous Presidents' Trophy winners have gone on to win the Cup, the most recent among them being the 2012-13 Chicago Blackhawks. The Predators clinched the trophy last Thursday at Washington — and the site is noteworthy because the Capitals finished first overall each of the previous two seasons but were eliminated in the second round each time by the Penguins. The Predators were well aware of that.