Here's what the NHL's Rose Parade float will look like

The NHL will kick off its yearlong celebration of its 100th anniversary on New Year’s Day. A key part of that launch will be a hockey-themed float in the Rose Parade.

The league and the Kings released a rendering of the float on Friday.

Titled “A Century of Greatness (1917-2017),” the float will feature a 55-foot-long hockey rink underneath an oversized version of the NHL Centennial logo with a base decorated with the logos of all 30 teams.

“The NHL centennial float in the 2017 Rose Parade sits at the center of an exciting 48 hours of New Year’s celebrations,” said Brian Jennings, NHL executive vice president and chief brand officer.

“From the 2017 Scotiabank NHL Centennial Classic in Toronto to the 2017 Rose Parade in Pasadena to the 2017 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic in St. Louis, the NHL will make history in the way it celebrates its 100-year history this New Year’s.”

The Kings, who host the 2017 All-Star weekend at Staples Center later in the year, will have a large presence on the float, with President of Business Operations Luc Robitaille, longtime broadcaster Bob Miller and mascot Bailey riding along.

Youth hockey players wearing jerseys from all 30 teams also will be aboard the float.

charles.schilken@latimes.com

Twitter: @chewkiii