NHL playoffs: Senators rally to win Game 2 and tie series with Bruins

Dion Phaneuf waited a long time for this moment. Phaneuf set up two goals before scoring at 1:59 of overtime and the Ottawa Senators rallied past the Boston Bruins 4-3 on Saturday

The Senators tied their Eastern Conference quarterfinal series 1-1. Game 3 is Monday night in Boston.

Phaneuf, a 12-year veteran, scored the winner from the point as Alex Burrows provided a screen.

“It feels great to do it here in front of our fans, it's just incredible,” Phaneuf said. “I've played a long time and this is my first overtime winner and it feels great. I tried to get as much on it and luckily it found a way through.”

Clarke MacArthur, Chris Wideman and Derick Brassard also scored for the Senators and Craig Anderson made 26 saves.

Drew Stafford, Tim Schaller and Patrice Bergeron scored for the Bruins. Tuukka Rask stopped 25 shots.

The Senators had rallied from a 3-1 deficit with a two-goal third period to force overtime.

Ottawa scored twice in a span of 2:20 to tie the game.

“It's disappointing. Generally we're pretty good at closing out games,” Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said.

Wideman made it 3-2 with a shot from the point and Brassard, off a great pass from Erik Karlsson, tied the game at 7:48 on a one-timer.

“The second period we didn't really come out the way that we wanted and we needed a response and I think that we definitely gave them that in the third,” Karlsson said.

“That's the way that we're going to have to play if we're going to beat these guys. They're not going to give up. They're a good team even if though they're battling some injuries.

“It was definitely nice that we responded the way that we did.”

The Bruins anticipated a push back from the Senators, but were disappointed at letting the two-goal lead slip away.

“You don't want to put your foot off the gas there, you want to keep at it and not really change anything,” Stafford said.