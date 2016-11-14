Blackhawks stay hot and other things we learned in the NHL last week

What we learned from the last week of play in the NHL:

Patrick Kane is immune to gravity

The Chicago Blackhawks winger, who won the NHL scoring title last season, was being dragged to the ice by a Montreal Canadiens defender Sunday when he got off a shot that turned into a spectacular and game-winning goal in Chicago’s 3-2 victory. The Blackhawks extended their point streak to 9-0-2 as they prepared for their annual Circus Trip, a seven-game, 12-day odyssey through Canada and all three NHL outposts in California. It was only the second regulation loss this season for the Canadiens (13-2-1).

Oilers hit a bump in the road

The Edmonton Oilers were showered with praise during a 7-1 start that lifted them atop the Pacific division, but their 2-5-1 record over their next eight games — including losses in each of the last three — suggests they’ve come back down to Earth. Connor McDavid scored five goals in Edmonton’s first eight games but had none in the next eight games, though he did have seven assists. Not that the Oilers’ slump is his fault: Young teams often have trouble establishing consistency, and the Oilers appear to be enduring that now. Their ability to regroup quickly will say a lot about how far they’ll go this season. Their next three games are at Anaheim, Los Angeles and Dallas.

Bryan Bickell won’t fight alone

Forward Bryan Bickell, who contributed to three Stanley Cup championships when he played for Chicago, drew heartfelt backing from the hockey community following the Carolina Hurricanes’ announcement he had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. Players, clubs and fans offered encouragement to Bickell, who will be out indefinitely but said he hopes to return to the ice. He said via Twitter, “Thanks 2 all the fans for the prayers and wishes. It’s all new 2 me & my family but seeing all the support from u guys makes it easier for us.”

NHL is still discussing an Olympic return

Executives from the International Ice Hockey Federation, the NHL and the NHL Players’ Assn. are scheduled to meet in New York this week to discuss the logistics of NHL players’ participation in the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. The International Olympic Committee no longer wants to pay costs for transportation, insurance and accommodation, which likely range around $15 million; the NHL also doesn’t want to pay and claims it’s losing money by shutting down during the Games. According to Darren Dreger of TSN.ca, information gathered this week will be presented to the Board of Governors next month.

Rangers stay hot

The New York Rangers (12-4-0) have won seven of their last eight, led by Michael Grabner’s attention-grabbing scoring spree. He ranks among the league leaders with 10 goals, one more than he scored last season in 80 games with Toronto.

helene.elliott@latimes.com

Follow Helene Elliott on Twitter @helenenothelen