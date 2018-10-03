Ducks ready for first test of younger, swifter lineup

Carlyle said the Ducks’ swift playoff loss to San Jose last spring wasn’t the only reason the team has gone to youth and to an up-tempo game, but both moves clearly were necessary in a league that is putting an increased premium on speed. “We did not and couldn’t create the energy that was required and they played it to a higher level. The changes that we’ve made and the direction in which we’re going is what the rest of the league has got,” Carlyle said. “We’ve brought in some younger players — forced to bring in some younger players through injury — but we decidedly as an organization made a decision that we were going to have to trend our game to a speed game, and that’s what we’ve done.”