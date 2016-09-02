Ducks' Corey Perry replaces Kings' Jeff Carter on Team Canada for World Cup

Kings center Jeff Carter was injured this week in training and will miss the upcoming World Cup of Hockey. Replacing Carter on the Team Canada roster is Ducks forward Corey Perry. Perry has significant international experience, having won two gold medals for Canada in the Olympics.

Carter's injury is considered week to week and not expected to affect his participation in Kings' training camp later this month, according to the Kings' hockey operations department. News about Carter's lower-body injury and his having to miss the World Cup was first reported by the Kings' website.

Short term, the injury was said to have hindered Carter's ability to participate in practices and scrimmages for the World Cup. He has time on his side before the Kings' training camp begins, as their first on-ice session is Sept. 23.