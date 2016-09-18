Fasten your seat belts: The Chaminade-Serra rivalry renews this week

Brad Kaaya, the standout quarterback for the Miami Hurricanes and a 2014 graduate of West Hills Chaminade, played in four high school football games against rival Gardena Serra. Two were for league titles and two were Southern Section championship games.

Kaaya ran into Serra defensive back Adoree’ Jackson so often he probably knew what flavor gum he chewed. Kaaya’s fondest memory comes from the 2013 championship game won by Chaminade, 38-35, on a 27-yard field goal by Ben Kreitenberg with no time left.

“I threw an interception and Adoree’ picked it off, but I flopped and got the roughing-the-passer call, and we ended up scoring on that drive and later winning,” Kaaya said in an email.

There were so many future college players on the field that it was almost like playing in an all-star game. Eight Serra players ended up at USC, including Jackson. Others went on to UCLA, Arizona and San Jose State. Chaminade had players move on to UCLA, Washington, Colorado and Miami.

For the seasons of 2012 and 2013, few rivalries were better.

The two schools renew their rivalry in a Mission League opener at Serra on Friday night. Prime Ticket will televise the game.

Serra Coach Scott Altenberg always looks forward to his pregame meeting with Chaminade Coach Ed Croson.

“He always goes how terrible they are and we’re going to beat them by 100 points and we shouldn’t be on the field,” Altenberg said with a chuckle.

Well, that almost happened in 2013, when Serra beat the Eagles, 36-0, in a league game. But that was also the year Chaminade came back to defeat Serra in the Southern Section final.

Adoree' Jackson picks up yards for Serra during a game against Chaminde. Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times

In 2012, the reverse scenario happened. Chaminade won the league game, 38-30, then lost to Serra in the final, 30-28. Chaminade players still insist an onside kick that was disallowed near the end was a wrong call.

What’s clear is that since the series began in 2010, the competition has been terrific. That was the season Chaminade opened a big lead, then lost, 35-21, against a Serra team that included future NFL players Marqise Lee and George Farmer.

“It was one of those wake-up games and set the tone for the rivalry that they are always going to play tough,” Altenberg said.

This season, Chaminade is 3-1. Serra is 1-3. Once they’re on the field together, records are forgotten. Serra has usually won when it doesn’t make turnovers or penalties.

There are so many former Chaminade and Serra players on college football rosters and in the NFL (five from Serra) that you can count on lots of social media shoutouts this week.

As for Kaaya, Altenberg still remembers his great acting job on his flop.

“It shows how smart he was,” Altenberg said. “He literally goes down. Rasheem Green comes back, ‘Coach, I didn’t touch him.’ The film showed it was ridiculous. To be able to think that fast was so amazing.”

Kaaya and Jackson could meet up again one day in the NFL. Kaaya would love to be his teammate for once.

Said Jackson: "I mean, I wouldn't mind. He's a great player. I mean, I'd still have to go against him at practice. I'm a defensive back, so we'll be going at it regardless, whatever it may be. But if I had him on my team, it wouldn't be bad, because I know he can score on his feet, score with his arm, make great decisions and make everyone else around him better."

