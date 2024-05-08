Jo Adell’s homer and RBI single spark Angels to first series win in more than a month

The Angels’ Jo Adell, right, is greeted by Zach Neto after hitting a solo home run during the third inning Wednesday.

Jo Adell hit his fifth homer of the season and added an RBI single and the Angels slipped by the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-4 on Wednesday.

Brandon Drury added two hits, including an RBI double during a three-run outburst in the sixth by Los Angeles, which won its first series in more than a month by taking two of three from the Pirates.

Zach Neto also had two hits for the Angels. Kevin Pillar, a day removed from six RBIs in a shutout win, had a hit and scored a run for Los Angeles. Adam Cimber (3-0) worked 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief. Carlos Estévez worked a perfect ninth for his sixth save.

“That’s what I’ve been talking about all year, trying to string some stuff together and see what happens and we did (in the sixth),” Angels manager Ron Washington said. “Nobody went up there trying to do more than the situation indicated that needed to be done. Now we are still trying to look for that word ‘sustain’ and get consistent.”

Oneil Cruz had two hits and three RBIs, including a two-run double in the fifth for Pittsburgh. The towering shortstop is hitting .340 (16 for 47) over his past 13 games as he tries to emerge from an early season funk a year removed from surgery to repair a broken left ankle.

“He’s a talented kid and I think we’re seeing that over the last 5, 6, 7 days,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said.

Connor Joe also had two hits for the Pirates, who didn’t produce a baserunner against four Angels relievers.

“We actually got two big hits (in the fifth), because Connor got the second hit but we have to be better than that,” Shelton said. “We have to create more opportunities.”

Luis Ortiz (2-2) failed to protect a two-run lead when he came on for Martín Pérez with two on and no outs in the fifth. Ortiz allowed a sharp run-scoring single up the middle by Logan O’Hoppe and Drury followed with a long double to the wall in left that tied it. Willie Calhoun’s sacrifice fly put the Angels in front.

The Pirates have lost two straight and are just 3-3 so far during a nine-game homestand that included series against Colorado and Los Angeles, both of whom are at or near last place in their respective divisions.

Drury left in the eighth inning with left hamstring tightness.

Up next

The Angels return home Thursday to start a four-game series against Kansas City.