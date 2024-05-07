Prep sports roundup: Anthony Murphy leads Corona to eight-inning playoff win over Mater Dei

Sophomore Anthony Murphy of Corona rounds third after hitting his tying home run against Mater Dei.

With his team struggling to score runs, sophomore center fielder Anthony Murphy of Corona stepped forward to hit a solo home run with one out in the sixth inning Tuesday to tie the score and then came through again in the top of the eighth inning with an RBI single to lift the top-seeded Panthers past Mater Dei 3-1 in a Southern Section Division 1 second-round playoff game.

“That’s one of the main things we do best — handle the pressure,” Murphy said.

Anthony Murphy of Corona ties it with home run with one out in sixth. Corona 1, Mater Dei 1. pic.twitter.com/qnPjpQI44r — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 7, 2024

Seth Hernandez threw 108 pitches, striking out eight in 7 1/3 innings. Billy Carlson got the save. Brandon Thomas gave up only Murphy’s home run in a strong six innings for Mater Dei.

Before the game, Mater Dei filed a protest with the umpire alleging Corona had violated a rule barring batting practice with someone having a bat as its pitcher warmed up before the game (it’s called tracking). Mater Dei shot video and the question is whether it was a coach or player with the bat. Corona coach Andy Wise said afterward he does not believe his team violated any rule.

Corona will play at Aquinas on Friday in the quarterfinals.

On pitch No. 108, Seth Hernandez gets his eighth strikeout. One out B8. Billy Carlson takes over on mound. 3-1 Corona. pic.twitter.com/kN7DaYDT63 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 8, 2024

Aquinas 2, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 1: Gavin Egan and Nate Christman combined to lift the Falcons into the quarterfinals with a road victory. Egan threw five innings and Christman closed with two no-hit innings of relief. Dom Cadiz homered for Notre Dame.

Harvard-Westlake 3, Bonita 2: The Wolverines received three hits from James Tronstein and survived a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the seventh to advance to a Friday home game against San Dimas.

Santa Margarita 6, Gahr 3: Andre Owens, Gavin Spiridoff and Warren Gravely each had two hits for the Eagles.

San Dimas 7, Cypress 6: Rocco Regan’s two-run walk-off single in the seventh lifted San Dimas to victory. The Saints scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh, including an RBI double from Kody King.

La Mirada 5, Foothill 2: Bear Calvo had two hits and three RBIs for La Mirada, including a home run.

Huntington Beach 5, Villa Park 3: The Oilers rallied from a 3-1 deficit, scoring three runs in the sixth for the Division 1 victory. Matt Hansen had a two-run double and Trevor Goldenetz had two hits.

Orange Lutheran 17, Vista Murrieta 6: Nate Savoie hit two home runs, Josiah Hartshorn had four RBIs and Derek Curiel added three RBIs for Orange Lutheran.

Westlake 6, West Torrance 3: Noah Stead hit a three-run home run to help top-seeded Westlake win its Division 2 game.

Hart 1, Newport Harbor 0: Ian Edwards threw five scoreless inning and Troy Cooper closed to keep the Indians alive in Division 2. Sophomore Hayden Rhodes drove in the game’s only run.

St. Francis 2, San Juan Hills 1: Aiden Mahoney gave up one run in five innings and Noah Aguilar-Tanphanich finished up to earn the save.

Camarillo 6, Murrieta Valley 4: Tommy Goodin finished with three hits for Camarillo, seeded No. 1 in Division 4.

Los Alamitos 7, La Salle 2: Jake Evans contributed two hits and two RBIs for Los Alamitos.

Arcadia 9, Yorba Linda 1: Fernando Palencia struck out 10 and Avery Truesdale blasted a three-run home run for Arcadia.

Arlington 6, Palos Verdes 2: Nick Velazquez had three hits and Nathan Chavez threw a complete game in the Division 2 for Arlington.

Arrowhead Christian 4, Corona Centennial 3: Ethin Bingaman delivered the walk-off single in the eighth inning.

Moorpark 4, Valencia 3: Greg Lareva hit a two-run double in the top of the seventh to rally the Musketeers.

Mission Viejo 10, Chaminade 6: The Diablos advanced in Division 3.

Ayala 11, Maranatha 0: Caleb Trugman threw a four-hit shutout.

St. John Bosco 5, Corona del Mar 3: Owen Tomich finished with three hits for the Braves.

Granada Hills 2, Birmingham 0: The Highlanders moved into a first-place tie with Birmingham in the West Valley League and will decide the league title with a rematch Thursday at Granada Hills. Easton Hawk outdueled Michael Figueroa. Hawk, a UCLA commit, allowed two hits.

Softball

Orange Lutheran 11, Capistrano Valley 7: Mya Diaz had four hits, including a home run, and Brianne Weiss struck out 10 to lead top-seeded Orange Lutheran in a Division 1 playoff opener.

Garden Grove Pacifica 4, South Hills 3: Brynne Nally had an RBI double in the sixth to break a 3-3 tie. She struck out six and allowed two hits.

Great Oak 3, Norco 1: Miali Guachino had a two-run double in the eighth for Great Oak to break a 1-1 deadlock. She struck out 13 in eight innings.

Oaks Christian 5, Los Alamitos 1: Terrianna Kelley hit a three-run home run and Sienna Reynolds struck out nine for Oaks Christian.