Column: Look for a changing of the guard in City Section football

Banning High safety Steven Perez will play the first month of the 2024 football season as a 16-year-old senior.

With spring football under way and the weather beginning to heat up, there’s a growing feeling that change is in the air when it comes to City Section football.

Birmingham’s reign as the four-time Open Division champion and holder of a 42-game winning streak against City opponents could come to an end. For the first time since 2018, the Patriots will enter this fall without a top candidate as the best player in the City Section. The last three players of the year from Birmingham are in college — Mason White (Oregon State), Arlis Boardingham (Florida) and Peyton Waters (Washington).

It opens the way for someone to step forward and become the player to help end Birmingham’s domination.

Advertisement

Let’s examine the players who are ready to make the jump:

Steven Perez, Banning. His versatility makes him similar to what Waters did for Birmingham. He had five touchdowns rushing, five touchdowns receiving and had 83 tackles and five interceptions playing safety. He has grown to 6 feet 1, 185 pounds and will begin his senior season as a 16-year-old. Keshawn Galloway and Steven Perez leading by example. Busting out 3 reps at 225 on the clean with ease. These Class of 25s are the real deal. pic.twitter.com/YSPRwi7u9p — Nick Garibay (@CoachGaribayBHS) May 2, 2024 “He’s a dynamic player,” coach Raymond Grajeda said. Look for Perez to play some quarterback in the fall. The Pilots are part of a fantastic Marine League, where any of the teams are capable of winning the title.



Mark Iheanachor, Narbonne. He’s been a big part of Narbonne’s attempt to return to prominence since he was a freshman. Last season, he rushed for 852 yards and 12 touchdowns and had 93 tackles at inside linebacker. His athleticism, toughness and leadership skills will be called upon by a Narbonne team that is loaded with quality skill-position players. The arrival of quarterback Jaden O’Neal from Newport Harbor to throw the ball to standout receivers Xavier Owens and Allen Blaylock puts the Gauchos in position to be a legitimate title contender depending on how the offensive and defensive lines performs. When in trouble, it will be up to Iheanachor to deliver.



David Sandy, L.A. Jordan. The neighborhood kid from Watts led his team to an 11-4 record last season. The Bulldogs aren’t going to be an Open Division team but Sandy does everything except carry out the water bottles. He rushed for 2,904 yards and 39 touchdowns last season, when he passed for 343 yards and three touchdowns and caught a touchdown. He made 65 tackles, had two interceptions and two sacks. He scored 48 points on two-point conversions.

What a turn of events. With 45 seconds left in third Dylan Rubino makes interception and TD. San Pedro 21, Garfield 21. pic.twitter.com/CY009vUaDY — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 10, 2023