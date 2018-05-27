Fifty seasons later, playing City Section baseball final at Dodger Stadium is still a dream come true

He was the first high school player to throw a pitch in Chavez Ravine during the first City Section championship game played there. He remembers walking out to the mound his idols, Sandy Koufax and Don Drysdale, had been using just a few years earlier. He looked out on June 4, 1969, and saw thousands of mostly empty seats. It was a little intimidating but also the most thrilling moment of his life, he said recently.