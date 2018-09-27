Top high school football games on Friday

A look at the top high school football games in the Southland on Friday.
La Puente Bishop Amat (4-1) at West Hills Chaminade (2-3), 7 p.m.:
This game could decide the Mission League title. Both schools have prepared with tough nonleague schedules and have veteran quarterbacks in Blake Archuleta and Ryan Stevens, respectively. Bishop Amat’s physicality will be a challenge for the Eagles, but their strong play at the linebacker position could be decisive. The pick: Chaminade.
San Juan Capistrano JSerra (5-0) at Bellflower St. John Bosco (5-0), 7:30 p.m.
The best news for JSerra is that it gets to start the Trinity League grind healthy before depth becomes really important. Key to the Lions dealing with St. John Bosco’s powerful offensive and defensive lines will be the need to run the ball effectively with Chris Street, who has four 100-yard games. The Braves rely on offensive balance, led by quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, who has completed 77% of his passes with 18 touchdowns and one interception. The pick: St. John Bosco.