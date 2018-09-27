Top high school football games on Friday

The best news for JSerra is that it gets to start the Trinity League grind healthy before depth becomes really important. Key to the Lions dealing with St. John Bosco’s powerful offensive and defensive lines will be the need to run the ball effectively with Chris Street, who has four 100-yard games. The Braves rely on offensive balance, led by quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, who has completed 77% of his passes with 18 touchdowns and one interception. The pick: St. John Bosco.