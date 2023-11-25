Advertisement
High School Sports

Top high school football performers from playoff finals

Quarterback Donce' Lewis of Crenshaw looks downfield as he prepares to pass the football.
Quarterback Donce’ Lewis of Crenshaw passed for two touchdowns and ran for another in the City Section Division I championship game loss to Banning on Friday night at Birmingham High.
(Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
Share

A look at some of the top performances in high school football games across the Southland on Friday:

Passing

—Kaleb Annett, Corona del Mar: Passed for 301 yards and three touchdowns in a Division 4 loss to La Serna.

—Donce’ Lewis, Crenshaw: Rushed for 89 yards and one touchdown, passed for two touchdowns in City Section Division I loss to Banning.

Rushing

—David Sandy, L.A. Jordan: Rushed for 246 yards and scored four touchdowns in City Section Division III win over Washington Prep.

—Owen Long, La Serna: Rushed for 146 yards and scored four touchdowns in Division 4 win over Corona del Mar.

—Noah Penunuri, Rio Hondo Prep: Rushed for 171 yards in Division 9 win over Santa Monica.

Defense

—Abduall Sanders, Mater Dei: Had a key 51-yard interception return for touchdown in win over St. John Bosco.

—Michael Ephraim, Jurupa Hills: Returned a fumble 31 yards for a touchdown in a Division 8 win over Charter Oak.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement