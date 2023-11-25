Top high school football performers from playoff finals

(Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

Quarterback Donce’ Lewis of Crenshaw passed for two touchdowns and ran for another in the City Section Division I championship game loss to Banning on Friday night at Birmingham High.

A look at some of the top performances in high school football games across the Southland on Friday:

Passing

—Kaleb Annett, Corona del Mar: Passed for 301 yards and three touchdowns in a Division 4 loss to La Serna.

—Donce’ Lewis, Crenshaw: Rushed for 89 yards and one touchdown, passed for two touchdowns in City Section Division I loss to Banning.

Rushing

—David Sandy, L.A. Jordan: Rushed for 246 yards and scored four touchdowns in City Section Division III win over Washington Prep.

—Owen Long, La Serna: Rushed for 146 yards and scored four touchdowns in Division 4 win over Corona del Mar.

—Noah Penunuri, Rio Hondo Prep: Rushed for 171 yards in Division 9 win over Santa Monica.

Defense

Abduall Sanders makes big play. Mater Dei 7, St. John Bosco 0. pic.twitter.com/heX9u6WiO3 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 25, 2023

—Abduall Sanders, Mater Dei: Had a key 51-yard interception return for touchdown in win over St. John Bosco.

—Michael Ephraim, Jurupa Hills: Returned a fumble 31 yards for a touchdown in a Division 8 win over Charter Oak.

