Top high school football performers from playoff finals
A look at some of the top performances in high school football games across the Southland from regional bowl games Friday:
Passing
It’s a miracle finish. With no time left. Ball goes off hands of Peyton Waters into hands of Devyn Jackson. Birmingham wins 30-28!! pic.twitter.com/9A7gm1vIIG— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) December 2, 2023
—Kingston Tisdell, Birmingham: Passed for 242 yards and four touchdowns, including the game-winner with no time left in win over Del Norte.
—Luke Fahey, Mission Viejo: Passed for 209 yards and two touchdowns in win over Granite Hills.
—CJ Ceron, La Serna: Passed for 184 yards and two touchdowns, ran for 104 yards in win over Orange Vista.
Rushing
—Dredon Fowles, Birmingham: Rushed for 125 yards in 26 carries in win over Del Norte.
Defense
—Royce Mendoza, Ramona: Had two interceptions in win over Torrance.
—Jeron Jones, Mission Viejo: Returned interception 46 yards for touchdown in win over Granite Hills.
—Dominic Jefferson, Birmingham: Recorded two sacks in win over Del Norte.
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.