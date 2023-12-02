Top high school football performers from playoff finals

Birmingham High’s Dredon Fowles rushed for 125 yards in a state regional playoff win over Del Norte.

A look at some of the top performances in high school football games across the Southland from regional bowl games Friday:

Passing

It’s a miracle finish. With no time left. Ball goes off hands of Peyton Waters into hands of Devyn Jackson. Birmingham wins 30-28!! pic.twitter.com/9A7gm1vIIG — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) December 2, 2023

—Kingston Tisdell, Birmingham: Passed for 242 yards and four touchdowns, including the game-winner with no time left in win over Del Norte.

—Luke Fahey, Mission Viejo: Passed for 209 yards and two touchdowns in win over Granite Hills.

—CJ Ceron, La Serna: Passed for 184 yards and two touchdowns, ran for 104 yards in win over Orange Vista.

Rushing

—Dredon Fowles, Birmingham: Rushed for 125 yards in 26 carries in win over Del Norte.

Defense

—Royce Mendoza, Ramona: Had two interceptions in win over Torrance.

—Jeron Jones, Mission Viejo: Returned interception 46 yards for touchdown in win over Granite Hills.

—Dominic Jefferson, Birmingham: Recorded two sacks in win over Del Norte.