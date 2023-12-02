Advertisement
Top high school football performers from playoff finals

Birmingham High's Dredon Fowles breaks around the end of the Del Norte line on a run.
Birmingham High’s Dredon Fowles rushed for 125 yards in a state regional playoff win over Del Norte.
By Eric Sondheimer
A look at some of the top performances in high school football games across the Southland from regional bowl games Friday:

Passing

—Kingston Tisdell, Birmingham: Passed for 242 yards and four touchdowns, including the game-winner with no time left in win over Del Norte.

—Luke Fahey, Mission Viejo: Passed for 209 yards and two touchdowns in win over Granite Hills.

—CJ Ceron, La Serna: Passed for 184 yards and two touchdowns, ran for 104 yards in win over Orange Vista.

Rushing

—Dredon Fowles, Birmingham: Rushed for 125 yards in 26 carries in win over Del Norte.

Defense

—Royce Mendoza, Ramona: Had two interceptions in win over Torrance.

—Jeron Jones, Mission Viejo: Returned interception 46 yards for touchdown in win over Granite Hills.

—Dominic Jefferson, Birmingham: Recorded two sacks in win over Del Norte.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

