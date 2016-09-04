Tate Martell? 'Tate Manziel?' Bishop Gorman's quarterback facing off with St. John Bosco's defense

His name is Tate Martell. He’s the quarterback at Las Vegas Bishop Gorman.

Bellflower St. John Bosco Coach Jason Negro has given him a new name: He calls him “Tate Manziel.” That’s in tribute to 2012 Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel when he was driving defenses crazy with his unpredictable running and passing.

“I think he’s most dangerous when he breaks the containment, ad libs and becomes Tate Manziel,” Negro said.

Bishop Gorman (2-0) hasn’t lost a game in the last three seasons since Martell, who has committed to Ohio State, moved from San Diego to Las Vegas and became its quarterback. The Gaels come to town on Friday to play St. John Bosco (2-0) in a 7:30 p.m. game at Long Beach Veterans Memorial Stadium. It should be a spectacle.

The last time these two teams played was in Las Vegas in 2014. There was thunder, lightning and rain. Josh Rosen was St. John Bosco’s quarterback. But Martell, a sophomore, made the big plays, and Bishop Gorman won, 34-31.

This time, though, the Gaels are going to face a defensive line that’s second to none. The Braves have shut out their first two opponents, Cincinnati St. Xavier and La Mirada. Six linemen are rotated — Jacob Callier, Kyle Murray, Sal Spina, Tarrean Brown, Nahe Sulunga and Alexander Miskela.

“They’re an aggressive group,” Negro said.

They’re going to try to chase Martell.

“It makes for exciting football,” Negro said.

Saturday night produced a game that couldn’t have been more exciting.

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, the team with players from 26 states and four countries, took on a public school, Corona Centennial, the No. 1 team in Southern California the last two years.

When the final second ran off the clock, IMG had pulled out a wild 50-49 victory.

Corona Centennial quarterback Tanner McKee passed for 374 yards in 50-49 loss to IMG Academy on Saturday night. Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times Corona Centennial quarterback Tanner McKee passed for 374 yards in 50-49 loss to IMG Academy on Saturday night. Corona Centennial quarterback Tanner McKee passed for 374 yards in 50-49 loss to IMG Academy on Saturday night. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Miles Reed of Centennial scored the go-ahead touchdown on a six-yard run with 1:06 left. He was untouched. It looked like IMG let him score on purpose, because time was running out and IMG had no timeouts left. It turned out to be a brilliant move.

With IMG trailing, 49-42, Kellen Mond, who passed for 411 yards and ran for 101 yards, took IMG down field and fired a 38-yard touchdown pass with 12 seconds left to Brian Hightower, who helped Calabasas win a section title last season.

Then Mond, who has committed to Texas A&M, completed a shovel pass to Asa Martin for the game-winning two-point conversion.

Xavier Marshall of Centennial caught 14 passes for 230 yards and three touchdowns. Reed rushed for 179 yards, and quarterback Tanner McKee passed for 374 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions.

Centennial Coach Matt Logan loved the way his team competed against what in reality is an all-star team. It shows the Huskies are ready for their inevitable future duels against St. John Bosco and No. 1-ranked Santa Ana Mater Dei.

eric.sondheimer@latimes.com

Twitter: @latsondheimer