Solomon Strader looks to make his mark at Southern Section track championships

It's a photo that sophomore Solomon Strader of Santa Clarita Trinity Classical will cherish for years to come. The promising 400-meter runner has his arm around USC standout Michael Norman, America's great hope in the 400. It was taken during the Mt. SAC Invitational this spring.
Strader is a rising star in Southern California track and field. He'll be the favorite in the Division 4 races at 400 and 200 meters on Saturday during the Southern Section championships at El Camino College in Torrance. Field events begin at 10:30 a.m. with running events starting at 1 p.m.
Strader finished sixth in the state 400 last season as a freshman and has run 47.77 this season.
He's known for his endurance. At this time last season, Strader started improving with each race, and his coach, Brian Bixler, thinks Strader is on the same path.
"He has deep lungs and is extremely coachable," said Bixler, who's an LAPD officer when he's not coaching.
The top athletes will qualify for the Masters Meet on May 26 at El Camino College.
