How The Times' top 25 football teams fared

How The Times’ top 25 high school football team fared Friday:
Rk. School (W-L) Result | Next game
1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (9-0) def. Santa Margarita, 49-14 | at Servite, Friday
2. CORONA CENTENNIAL (9-0) def. King, 80-0 | vs. Eastvale Roosevelt, Thursday
3. MATER DEI (7-2) def. JSerra, 42-7 | vs. Orange Lutheran (at Orange Coast Coll.), Friday
4. OAKS CHRISTIAN (9-0) def. Calabasas, 21-13 | vs. Westlake, Friday
5. MISSION VIEJO (4-5) lost to San Clemente, 21-20 | at Tesoro, Friday
6. JSERRA (7-2) lost to Mater Dei, 42-7 | vs. Santa Margarita (at Trabuco Hills), Friday
7. UPLAND (8-1) def. Chino Hills, 42-32 | at Rancho Cucamonga, Friday
8. BISHOP AMAT (8-1) def. Loyola, 41-7 | at Alemany, Friday
9. ORANGE LUTHERAN (5-4) def. Servite, 28-20 | vs. Mater Dei (at Orange Coast College), Friday
10. CORONA DEL MAR (7-1-1) def. Newport Harbor, 62-14 | vs. Huntington Beach (at Newport Harbor), Friday
11. CALABASAS (7-2) lost to Oaks Christian, 21-13 | vs. St. Bonaventure, Friday
12. NARBONNE (6-3) def. Gardena, 62-0 | at Carson, Friday
13. CAMARILLO (9-0) def. Thousand Oaks, 58-3 | vs. Grace Brethren (at Moorpark College), Friday
14. NORCO (8-2) def. Eastvale Roosevelt, 51-7 | at Corona, Thursday
15. VISTA MURRIETA (7-2) def. Great Oak, 52-0 | at Murrieta Valley, Thursday
16. LOS ALAMITOS (7-1-1) def. Huntington Beach, 47-0 | vs. Edison (at Cerritos College), Friday
17. SIERRA CANYON (6-3) def. San Pedro, 44-14 | vs. Paraclete (at Pierce College), Friday
18. LONG BEACH POLY (8-2) def. Lakewood, 53-18 | SS Division 1 playoffs, Nov. 2
19. VILLA PARK (9-0) def. El Modena, 63-0 (Thur.) | vs. Anaheim Canyon (at El Modena), Friday
20. CAJON (8-1) def. Yucaipa, 56-34 | at Carter, Thursday
21. SERVITE (4-4) lost to Orange Lutheran, 28-20 | at St. John Bosco, Friday
22. WESTLAKE (7-2) def. Newbury Park, 42-7 | at Oaks Christian, Friday
23. RANCHO VERDE (8-0) Did not play | vs. Paloma Valley, today (Oct. 20)
24. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (6-3) def. Alemany, 54-21 | vs. Chaminade, Friday
25. GRACE BRETHREN (7-2) Did not play | vs. Camarillo (at Moorpark College), Friday