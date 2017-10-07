Dorsey picks up first win before upcoming showdown with Crenshaw

It’s Dorsey-Crenshaw week. All the great players from the past are going to be talking smack and making sure their friends know who’s going to win.

For Dorsey fans, they can breathe a sigh of relief. The Dons (1-5) finally won their first game of 2017 on Friday night, a 63-7 win over Los Angeles.

“I’m ecstatic,” Coach Charles Mincy said. “I think we just needed a shot in the arm in the win column to boost the energy and lift the kids’ spirits up and refocus on what we need to do to get better.”

No one has been doing a better job to lift the Dons than Oregon State-bound tight end Isaiah Smalls. He has been forced to play quarterback because of an injury to the starter, and he responded with five touchdown passes.

“The great athletes understand the game,” Mincy said. “That’s their advantage. It’s not hard for them to understand the concepts of what’s going on. He gets it.”

Dorsey has beaten Crenshaw (4-2) the last two seasons. This year’s game will be at Crenshaw on Friday night.

“It’s a rivalry game,” Mincy said. “This game is so big because we just learned what winning is like again.”

Top performances

Receiver Brycen Tremayne, a Harvard commit, caught five touchdown passes from Dion Moore in Venice’s 40-28 Western League win over Westchester.

“Brycen has been incredible,” Coach Angelo Gasca said. Tremayne played at Windward until transferring after the school went to eight-man football.

Tiquan Gilmore of Torres rushed for 451 yards in 15 carries and finished with nine touchdowns in a 64-33 win over Franklin.

Al Fisher of San Juan Capistrano JSerra rushed for 300 yards and scored two touchdowns in his team’s 52-36 Trinity League win over Anaheim Servite.

Junior J.P. Andrade of La Verne Bonita completed 33 of 45 passes for 406 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-39 victory over Diamond Bar.

CJ Parks of Santa Ana Mater Dei caught seven passes for 187 yards in a 70-35 win over Santa Margarita. Quarterback J.T. Daniels passed for six touchdowns.

Still perfect

Beware of Upland (6-0). The Highlanders, ranked No. 1 in Southern Section Division 2, could be headed to an unbeaten season after knocking off Division 1 power Rancho Cucamonga, 30-23. Upland Coach Tim Salter decided to have his team not punt on fourth-and-one from its own 29 with 1:30 left. The Highlanders made the first down, barely.

“Their best player was their quarterback, and I just did not want to give him another opportunity to get on the field,” Salter said.

El Monte Arroyo improved to 7-0 with a 14-13 win over previously unbeaten South El Monte in a Mission Valley League game. Ernesto Camacho scored the game-winning touchdown with 4:51 left.

Injury

Westlake Village Oaks Christian lost standout defensive end Bo Calvert to a broken leg on Friday night. The USC commit was injured during a 48-0 win over Newbury Park.

eric.sondheimer@latimes.com

Twitter: @latsondheimer