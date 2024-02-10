Prep baseball: Left-hander Devin Gonor dazzles in debut to help El Camino Real defeat Crespi

Junior Devin Gonor of El Camino Real High earned his first varsity victory, retiring 11 straight Crespi batters during one stretch of the game.

Calm, cool, collective and possessing a nasty changeup. That’s the best way to describe a dazzling varsity baseball debut for El Camino Real junior left-hander Devin Gonor, who was 8-0 as a junior varsity player last season.

After a strong winter season, Gonor was chosen to start Saturday’s season opener against defending Southern Section Division 2 champion Crespi. On his first pitch, he gave up a double to USC commit Diego Velazquez. The next 11 Crespi batters went down in order. He finished with seven strikeouts in six innings in a 3-1 victory over the Celts.

“He pitched great,” coach Josh Lienhard said.

Said Gonor: “The adrenaline is going from the first pitch. After that, you settle down. The changeup was doing what I wanted. Wherever I wanted to throw it, I could.”

Velazquez scored on two ground outs in the first inning for Crespi, but El Camino Real took a 2-1 lead in the third inning when junior Gavin Farley hit a two-run double. He finished with two hits. The Royals’ defense was outstanding, from shortstop Dylan Adams to third baseman Braden Sellz. It was an encouraging start for an El Camino Real team that will be seeking its 10th City Section title.

Birmingham 2, Saugus 1: Michael Figueroa struck out eight in five innings for Birmingham. Ernesto Martinez and Daniel Martinez each had two hits for the Patriots.

Hart 8, Oxnard Pacifica 3: Ryan De La Maza, Lincoln Daly and Brayden Jefferis each had two hits for Hart.

Newbury Park 1, Santa Paula 0: Grayson Paul allowed one hit and struck out seven in a complete game.

Camarillo 9, Thousand Oaks 0: Tommy Goodin had two hits and two RBIs while Nate Tostado threw six shutout innings with seven strikeouts.

Oaks Christian 6, Buena 2: Jack Laubacher gave up one hit with seven strikeouts and no walks in five scoreless innings for the Lions.

West Ranch 11, St. Francis 2: Ty Diaz contributed three hits and Jackson Banuelos struck out nine in five innings for West Ranch.

JSerra 7, Mira Costa 1: Matt Champion struck out seven in five innings and Charlie Caruso had two hits for defending Division 1 champion JSerra.

Maranatha 6, El Dorado 3: Zach Strickland struck out nine in five scoreless innings and also contributed three hits to lead Maranatha.

Arcadia 1, Charter Oak 0: Gabe Lopez struck out nine in six innings and Jerry Carlos had the game-winning hit in the ninth inning for Arcadia.

Bishop Amat 5, Damien 2: Aiden Barcelo had two RBIs and Aaron Sandin struck out six in 5 2/3 innings for Bishop Amat.

Calabasas 6, Paraclete 2: A five-run seventh propelled the Coyotes to victory. Nate Castellon had two hits.

Santa Barbara 6, Bishop Alemany 5: The Dons scored a run in the seventh to win. Jonathan Alvarez had two RBIs for Bishop Alemany.

Softball

Garden Grove Pacifica 9, Chino Hills 1: The defending Division 1 champions opened with two wins. Annika Sogsti had three hits. Brynne Nally struck out eight in four innings with no nits. In the second game, Pacifica defeated Vista Murrieta 2-1. Kaniya Bragg had the game-winning RBI single.