CALIFORNIA
'Flood fighting is in our DNA': To live by the Feather River is to know its power and danger
Varsity Times Insider High school sports across the Southland
Sports High School Sports Varsity Times Insider

Southland's top high school baseball players

Eric Sondheimer
Contact ReporterVarsity Times Insider

Prep baseball players to watch

Top pitchers

Tanner Bibee; Mission Viejo; Sr.; Cal State Fullerton signee had 1.61 ERA

Jesse Bergin; Harvard-Westlake; Jr.; shut out JSerra in DI semifinals

Hans Crouse; Dana Hills, Sr.; first-round draft pick in the making

Hagen Danner; Huntington Beach; Sr.; he’s healthy and throwing strikes

Jeremiah Estrada; Palm Desert; Sr.; UCLA signee was 10-3 with 1.00 ERA

Chase Farrell; Valencia; Sr.; UCLA signee made dramatic improvement

Sam Glick; El Toro; Sr.; UCLA signee is left-hander with nasty stuff

Hunter Greene; Sherman Oaks Notre Dame; Sr.; great velocity, ability to throw strikes

Timmy Josten; West Ranch; Sr.; Foothill League pitcher of the year

Nick Pratto; Huntington Beach; Sr.; USC signee delivers with his arm and bat

Others

Blake Beers; Loyola; Sr.; Michigan signee is ready for big season

Trevor Beer; Crescenta Valley; Jr.; had 1.07 ERA and only 10 walks

Tony Bullard; North; Jr.; went 4-0 with 1.58 ERA

Justin Campbell; Simi Valley; soph.; he’s 6 feet 7 and getting better

Chandler Champlain; Santa Margarita; Jr.; USC commit

Cole Dale; Sherman Oaks Notre Dame; soph.; UCLA commit has made major progress

Brandon Dieter; South Hills; Jr.; comes through under pressure

CJ Fernandezees; Gardena Serra; Sr.; Loyola Marymount signee is four-year starter

Elan Filous; El Camino Real; Sr.; pitched well at Dodger Stadium

Evan Fitterer; Aliso Niguel; soph.; Made impact as freshman

Noah Fluman; El Toro; Sr.; left-hander went 8-2

Michael Frias; Servite; Sr.; can hold his own in Trinity League

Josh Haley; Gahr; Sr.; Arizona signee

Bo Jelinek; Westlake; Sr.; Your No. 1 closer

Carson Lambert; Newbury Park; Jr.; USC commit

Carlos Lomeli; St. John Bosco; Sr.; starts out as ace for staff with depth

Dane Morrow; Oaks Christian; Sr.; Pepperdine signee

Isaiah Parra; Cypress; Sr.; San Diego State signee

Zachary Pettway; Long Beach Wilson; Sr.; UCLA signee wins games

Danny Pimienta; Sun Valley Poly; Sr.; left-hander signed with CSUN

Tim Post; Loyola; Sr.; knows how to throw strikes

Clay Rickerman; Alemany; Sr.; part of talented rotation

Daniel Ritcheson; Alemany; Sr.; capable of throwing hard and effectively

Carson Rudd; Oaks Christian, Sr.; Stanford signee is ace

Raul Salazar; Cypress; Sr.; Empire League pitcher of the year

Cole Samuels; JSerra; Sr.; ready to become ace

Nathan Schneider; Bonita; Sr.; Went 7-3 last season as No. 2 pitcher

Owen Sharts; Simi Valley; Jr.; Effective two-way player

Jake Spillane; Mission Viejo; Jr.; Went 7-0 with 1.20 ERA

Max Sterner; Culver City; Sr.; Four-year starter

Seth Stone; Sierra Canyon; Sr.; 8-2 with 2.45 ERA

Blaine Traxel; Alemany; Jr.; 3-1 in Mission League as a sophomore

Sam Villa; Cleveland; Sr.; has been standout for three years

Steven Villagran; San Fernando; Jr.; two-way standout

Reece Weinberg; Chaminade; Sr.; Throws strikes

Michael Weisberg; Agoura; Sr.; One of the best in Ventura County

Travis Weston; Moorpark; Sr.; Left-hander throws shutouts

First base

John Dearth; South Hills; Sr.; Palomares League MVP

Cory Lewis; Marina; soph.; Runner-up in league MVP voting as a freshman

Danny Zimmerman; Redondo; Sr.; power hitter and power pitcher

Others

Zach Busalacchi; Orange Lutheran; Sr.; dependable hitter headed to Oregon State

Jake McKenna; Peninsula; Sr.; has lots of power

Connor Timko; Riverside Poly; soph.; Ready to be impact hitter

Second base

Zach Lew; Orange Lutheran; Jr.; does everything well

Jose Olivas; Granada Hills Kennedy; Sr.; Valley Mission League MVP had 33 hits

Riley Williams; Corona Santiago; Sr.; Cal State Fullerton signee

Others

JJ Cruz; Gahr; soph.; Earning rave reviews

Tommy Delgado; Bonita; Sr.; batted .388

Connor Knox; Aliso Niguel; Sr.; three-year starter

Third base

Jacob Dominguez; South Hills; Sr.; Cal State Fullerton signee

Jonathan Schiffer; Mater Dei; Sr.; Washington signee is two-way threat

Spencer Weston; Woodbridge; Sr.; San Diego State signee

Others

Stephen Burke; Loyola; Sr.; one of best hitters in Mission League

Harrison Spohn; Damien; Sr.; can hit in the clutch

Cole Cummings; Corona Santiago; Sr.; batted .426

Catcher

Gabe Briones; Riverside King; soph.; USC commit

Blake Hunt; Mater Dei; Sr.; Pepperdine signee

Adam Kerner; Oaks Christian; Sr.; delivers with his bat, arm

Kameron Ojeda; St. John Bosco; Jr.; ne of most dangerous hitters in Trinity League

Daniel Zakosek; Chatsworth; Sr.; best in City Section

Others

Cole Andavolgyi; North Torrance, soph.; has speed and power

Casey Buckley; Los Alamitos; Jr.; strong arm and developing bat

Noah Cardenas; Alemany; Jr.; terrific arm

Kewin Ledesma; Crescenta Valley; Sr.; will be four-year starter

John McKee; Redlands East Valley; big, talented player

Omar Veloz; Cathedral; Sr.; Fresno State signee

Max Williford; LB Wilson; Sr.; All-Moore League performer

Shortstop

Jacob Amaya; South Hills; Sr.; Cal State Fullerton signee ready for best season

Tyler Freeman; Etiwanda; Sr.; sit .388 with 11 doubles

Michael Perez; Gahr; Jr.; had 28 hits, 31 RBIs

Royce Lewis; JSerra; Sr.; sets the standard for excellence

Brice Turang; Corona Santiago; Jr.; all he does is hit, hit, hit

Others

Diego Alarcon; LB Millikan; Sr.; one of the best in Moore League

Kyle Arenado; Edison; Sr.; UC Davis signee is solid

Nick Atkins; Venice; Sr.; best hitter in City Section

JaJa Bellinger; Carson; soph.; made impact as a freshman

Brandon Bohning; Chatsworth; Sr.; scoops up balls left and right

Drew Bowser; Harvard-Westlake; Fr.; going to create excitement for years

Trace Eldridge; Valencia; Sr.; must come through in hitting department

Tristan Hanoian; Orange Lutheran; Sr.; TCU signee is poised for top season

Matt McLain; Beckman; Jr.; has been standout since freshman year

Caden Miller; Alemany; soph.; he’s healthy and ready to make impact

Jake Moberg; Vista Murrieta; Jr.; ready to show how good a hitter he is

Tyler Olivas; Chaminade; soph.; three errors as a freshman

Justin Palafox; Burbank Burroughs; Sr.; delivers clutch hits

Worth Planer; Great Oak; Sr.; San Diego State signee

Dane Reed; El Camino Real; Sr.; will be counted on to provide hitting success

David Rivera; Lakewood; Sr.; had 40 hits as a junior

Kyle Velasquez; Ayala; Jr.; batted .407

Bryce Wooldridge; Glendora; Jr.; hit .383 with 33 hits as a sophomore

Outfielders

Jonny DeLuca; Agoura; Sr.; makes contact, gets on base

Ben Fariss; Valencia; Sr.; two-way standout

Blake Mann; Chaminade; Sr.; can hit with best

Garrett Mitchell; Orange Lutheran; Sr.; possible first-round draft pick

Jasiah Dixon; Orange Lutheran; soph.; had three home runs as a freshman

Others

Julian Boyd; St. John Bosco; Jr.; top athlete

Grant Burton; Mater Dei; Jr.; shows power potential

Trevor Cadd; King; Jr; Cal State Fullerton commit

Ben Grunberg; Calabasas; Jr.; LMU commit is back from injury

Jaden Fein; Royal; Jr.; should be his best season yet

Abbott Haffar; Simi Valley; Sr.; four-year starter

Cole Kitchen; El Camino Real; soph.; ready to become standout

Blake Klassen; JSerra; soph.; lots of potential

R.J. Lan; La Mirada; Sr.; TCU signee

Jesse Lopez; El Dorado; Sr.; had 10 doubles last season

Andrew Lucas; Camarillo; Jr.; CSUN commit is tough out

Josh Medina; Chatsworth; Sr.; headed for All-City honors

Karlos Morales; South Hills; Sr.; Long Beach State signee

Isaiah Page; Damien; Sr.; Michigan signee

Cole Roederer; Hart; Jr.; watch him make big jump

Eduardo Rosales; Birmingham; Sr.; terrific defensively

Noah Taylor; Sherman Oaks Notre Dame; Sr.; has speed, top skills

David Telles; Franklin; Sr.; watch him steal bases

Colin Townsend; JSerra; Sr.; all-Trinity League player

Michael Peabody; Mater Dei; Sr.; UC Irvine signee

Tanner Smith; Servite; Jr.; Let’s see who gets him out

eric.sondheimer@latimes.com

Twitter: latsondheimer

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
54°