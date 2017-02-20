Southland's top high school baseball players

Prep baseball players to watch

Top pitchers

Tanner Bibee; Mission Viejo; Sr.; Cal State Fullerton signee had 1.61 ERA

Jesse Bergin; Harvard-Westlake; Jr.; shut out JSerra in DI semifinals

Hans Crouse; Dana Hills, Sr.; first-round draft pick in the making

Hagen Danner; Huntington Beach; Sr.; he’s healthy and throwing strikes

Jeremiah Estrada; Palm Desert; Sr.; UCLA signee was 10-3 with 1.00 ERA

Chase Farrell; Valencia; Sr.; UCLA signee made dramatic improvement

Sam Glick; El Toro; Sr.; UCLA signee is left-hander with nasty stuff

Hunter Greene; Sherman Oaks Notre Dame; Sr.; great velocity, ability to throw strikes

Timmy Josten; West Ranch; Sr.; Foothill League pitcher of the year

Nick Pratto; Huntington Beach; Sr.; USC signee delivers with his arm and bat

Others

Blake Beers; Loyola; Sr.; Michigan signee is ready for big season

Trevor Beer; Crescenta Valley; Jr.; had 1.07 ERA and only 10 walks

Tony Bullard; North; Jr.; went 4-0 with 1.58 ERA

Justin Campbell; Simi Valley; soph.; he’s 6 feet 7 and getting better

Chandler Champlain; Santa Margarita; Jr.; USC commit

Cole Dale; Sherman Oaks Notre Dame; soph.; UCLA commit has made major progress

Brandon Dieter; South Hills; Jr.; comes through under pressure

CJ Fernandezees; Gardena Serra; Sr.; Loyola Marymount signee is four-year starter

Elan Filous; El Camino Real; Sr.; pitched well at Dodger Stadium

Evan Fitterer; Aliso Niguel; soph.; Made impact as freshman

Noah Fluman; El Toro; Sr.; left-hander went 8-2

Michael Frias; Servite; Sr.; can hold his own in Trinity League

Josh Haley; Gahr; Sr.; Arizona signee

Bo Jelinek; Westlake; Sr.; Your No. 1 closer

Carson Lambert; Newbury Park; Jr.; USC commit

Carlos Lomeli; St. John Bosco; Sr.; starts out as ace for staff with depth

Dane Morrow; Oaks Christian; Sr.; Pepperdine signee

Isaiah Parra; Cypress; Sr.; San Diego State signee

Zachary Pettway; Long Beach Wilson; Sr.; UCLA signee wins games

Danny Pimienta; Sun Valley Poly; Sr.; left-hander signed with CSUN

Tim Post; Loyola; Sr.; knows how to throw strikes

Clay Rickerman; Alemany; Sr.; part of talented rotation

Daniel Ritcheson; Alemany; Sr.; capable of throwing hard and effectively

Carson Rudd; Oaks Christian, Sr.; Stanford signee is ace

Raul Salazar; Cypress; Sr.; Empire League pitcher of the year

Cole Samuels; JSerra; Sr.; ready to become ace

Nathan Schneider; Bonita; Sr.; Went 7-3 last season as No. 2 pitcher

Owen Sharts; Simi Valley; Jr.; Effective two-way player

Jake Spillane; Mission Viejo; Jr.; Went 7-0 with 1.20 ERA

Max Sterner; Culver City; Sr.; Four-year starter

Seth Stone; Sierra Canyon; Sr.; 8-2 with 2.45 ERA

Blaine Traxel; Alemany; Jr.; 3-1 in Mission League as a sophomore

Sam Villa; Cleveland; Sr.; has been standout for three years

Steven Villagran; San Fernando; Jr.; two-way standout

Reece Weinberg; Chaminade; Sr.; Throws strikes

Michael Weisberg; Agoura; Sr.; One of the best in Ventura County

Travis Weston; Moorpark; Sr.; Left-hander throws shutouts

First base

John Dearth; South Hills; Sr.; Palomares League MVP

Cory Lewis; Marina; soph.; Runner-up in league MVP voting as a freshman

Danny Zimmerman; Redondo; Sr.; power hitter and power pitcher

Others

Zach Busalacchi; Orange Lutheran; Sr.; dependable hitter headed to Oregon State

Jake McKenna; Peninsula; Sr.; has lots of power

Connor Timko; Riverside Poly; soph.; Ready to be impact hitter

Second base

Zach Lew; Orange Lutheran; Jr.; does everything well

Jose Olivas; Granada Hills Kennedy; Sr.; Valley Mission League MVP had 33 hits

Riley Williams; Corona Santiago; Sr.; Cal State Fullerton signee

Others

JJ Cruz; Gahr; soph.; Earning rave reviews

Tommy Delgado; Bonita; Sr.; batted .388

Connor Knox; Aliso Niguel; Sr.; three-year starter

Third base

Jacob Dominguez; South Hills; Sr.; Cal State Fullerton signee

Jonathan Schiffer; Mater Dei; Sr.; Washington signee is two-way threat

Spencer Weston; Woodbridge; Sr.; San Diego State signee

Others

Stephen Burke; Loyola; Sr.; one of best hitters in Mission League

Harrison Spohn; Damien; Sr.; can hit in the clutch

Cole Cummings; Corona Santiago; Sr.; batted .426

Catcher

Gabe Briones; Riverside King; soph.; USC commit

Blake Hunt; Mater Dei; Sr.; Pepperdine signee

Adam Kerner; Oaks Christian; Sr.; delivers with his bat, arm

Kameron Ojeda; St. John Bosco; Jr.; ne of most dangerous hitters in Trinity League

Daniel Zakosek; Chatsworth; Sr.; best in City Section

Others

Cole Andavolgyi; North Torrance, soph.; has speed and power

Casey Buckley; Los Alamitos; Jr.; strong arm and developing bat

Noah Cardenas; Alemany; Jr.; terrific arm

Kewin Ledesma; Crescenta Valley; Sr.; will be four-year starter

John McKee; Redlands East Valley; big, talented player

Omar Veloz; Cathedral; Sr.; Fresno State signee

Max Williford; LB Wilson; Sr.; All-Moore League performer

Shortstop

Jacob Amaya; South Hills; Sr.; Cal State Fullerton signee ready for best season

Tyler Freeman; Etiwanda; Sr.; sit .388 with 11 doubles

Michael Perez; Gahr; Jr.; had 28 hits, 31 RBIs

Royce Lewis; JSerra; Sr.; sets the standard for excellence

Brice Turang; Corona Santiago; Jr.; all he does is hit, hit, hit

Others

Diego Alarcon; LB Millikan; Sr.; one of the best in Moore League

Kyle Arenado; Edison; Sr.; UC Davis signee is solid

Nick Atkins; Venice; Sr.; best hitter in City Section

JaJa Bellinger; Carson; soph.; made impact as a freshman

Brandon Bohning; Chatsworth; Sr.; scoops up balls left and right

Drew Bowser; Harvard-Westlake; Fr.; going to create excitement for years

Trace Eldridge; Valencia; Sr.; must come through in hitting department

Tristan Hanoian; Orange Lutheran; Sr.; TCU signee is poised for top season

Matt McLain; Beckman; Jr.; has been standout since freshman year

Caden Miller; Alemany; soph.; he’s healthy and ready to make impact

Jake Moberg; Vista Murrieta; Jr.; ready to show how good a hitter he is

Tyler Olivas; Chaminade; soph.; three errors as a freshman

Justin Palafox; Burbank Burroughs; Sr.; delivers clutch hits

Worth Planer; Great Oak; Sr.; San Diego State signee

Dane Reed; El Camino Real; Sr.; will be counted on to provide hitting success

David Rivera; Lakewood; Sr.; had 40 hits as a junior