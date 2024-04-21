Advertisement
The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings

Bryce Rainer of Harvard-Westlake takes his stance in the batter's box.
Bryce Rainer of Harvard-Westlake had eight hits in 12 at-bats during three games against Loyola.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric Sondheimer
A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland after Week 10 of the 2024 season.

Rk. SCHOOL; Comment; last rank

1. CORONA (22-3); Clinched Big VIII title with Ethan Schiefelbein’s shutout; 1

2. ORANGE LUTHERAN (21-5); Three-game sweep of Mater Dei; 3

3. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (21-4-1); Bryce Rainer went eight for 12 last week; 4

4. SANTA MARGARITA (16-7-1); Second place in Trinity League; 2

5. HUNTINGTON BEACH (19-7); Can clinch Surf League title this week; 5

6. WESTLAKE (21-3); Close Marmonte League with Oaks Christian series; 7

7. JSERRA (15-9-1); Holding down third place in Trinity League; 8

8. SAN DIMAS (20-4); Jude Favela is 7-1 with 1.20 ERA; 9

9 . MATER DEI (15-10); Won Boras Classic on Saturday; 6

10. ARLINGTON (23-2); Can clinch River Valley League title; 11

11. CORONA CENTENNIAL (18-6); Second place in Big VIII League; 10

12. GAHR (17-6); Three-game series with La Mirada; 24

13. LA MIRADA (18-6); 2-0 win over Corona on Saturday; 13

14. CHAMINADE (17-9); Lost two of three to Bishop Alemany; 12

15. CALABASAS (16-8); Lost two games to Oaks Christian; 14

16. LOS ALAMITOS (20-6); Two-game series vs. Huntington Beach; 18

17. PALOMA VALLEY (25-1); Ranked No. 3 in Division 2; 20

18. ST. JOHN BOSCO (15-8); Braves are staying competitive; 15

19. FOOTHILL (19-7); Coming off sweep of Villa Park; NR

20. AQUINAS (18-6); Closing in on league title; 21

21. ALISO NIGUEL (16-7); Two-game sweep of San Clemente; 25

22. MARANATHA (17-6); Olympic League champion; 22

23. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (16-8-1); Close out regular season against Crespi; 17

24. BISHOP AMAT (16-7); Del Rey League champion; NR

25. SOUTH HILLS (18-7); Tied with Walnut in league race; 23

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

