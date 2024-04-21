The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings

25. SOUTH HILLS (18-7); Tied with Walnut in league race; 23

23. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (16-8-1); Close out regular season against Crespi; 17

20. AQUINAS (18-6); Closing in on league title; 21

19. FOOTHILL (19-7); Coming off sweep of Villa Park; NR

17. PALOMA VALLEY (25-1); Ranked No. 3 in Division 2; 20

15. CALABASAS (16-8); Lost two games to Oaks Christian; 14

14. CHAMINADE (17-9); Lost two of three to Bishop Alemany; 12

13. LA MIRADA (18-6); 2-0 win over Corona on Saturday; 13

11. CORONA CENTENNIAL (18-6); Second place in Big VIII League; 10

8. SAN DIMAS (20-4); Jude Favela is 7-1 with 1.20 ERA; 9

7. JSERRA (15-9-1); Holding down third place in Trinity League; 8

5. HUNTINGTON BEACH (19-7); Can clinch Surf League title this week; 5

4. SANTA MARGARITA (16-7-1); Second place in Trinity League; 2

3. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (21-4-1); Bryce Rainer went eight for 12 last week; 4

A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland after Week 10 of the 2024 season.

Bryce Rainer of Harvard-Westlake had eight hits in 12 at-bats during three games against Loyola.

