The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings
A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland after Week 10 of the 2024 season.
Rk. SCHOOL; Comment; last rank
1. CORONA (22-3); Clinched Big VIII title with Ethan Schiefelbein’s shutout; 1
2. ORANGE LUTHERAN (21-5); Three-game sweep of Mater Dei; 3
3. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (21-4-1); Bryce Rainer went eight for 12 last week; 4
4. SANTA MARGARITA (16-7-1); Second place in Trinity League; 2
5. HUNTINGTON BEACH (19-7); Can clinch Surf League title this week; 5
6. WESTLAKE (21-3); Close Marmonte League with Oaks Christian series; 7
7. JSERRA (15-9-1); Holding down third place in Trinity League; 8
8. SAN DIMAS (20-4); Jude Favela is 7-1 with 1.20 ERA; 9
9 . MATER DEI (15-10); Won Boras Classic on Saturday; 6
10. ARLINGTON (23-2); Can clinch River Valley League title; 11
11. CORONA CENTENNIAL (18-6); Second place in Big VIII League; 10
12. GAHR (17-6); Three-game series with La Mirada; 24
13. LA MIRADA (18-6); 2-0 win over Corona on Saturday; 13
14. CHAMINADE (17-9); Lost two of three to Bishop Alemany; 12
15. CALABASAS (16-8); Lost two games to Oaks Christian; 14
16. LOS ALAMITOS (20-6); Two-game series vs. Huntington Beach; 18
17. PALOMA VALLEY (25-1); Ranked No. 3 in Division 2; 20
18. ST. JOHN BOSCO (15-8); Braves are staying competitive; 15
19. FOOTHILL (19-7); Coming off sweep of Villa Park; NR
20. AQUINAS (18-6); Closing in on league title; 21
21. ALISO NIGUEL (16-7); Two-game sweep of San Clemente; 25
22. MARANATHA (17-6); Olympic League champion; 22
23. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (16-8-1); Close out regular season against Crespi; 17
24. BISHOP AMAT (16-7); Del Rey League champion; NR
25. SOUTH HILLS (18-7); Tied with Walnut in league race; 23
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.