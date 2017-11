The Times' high school football rankings

A look at the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland:

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L) Last week | Next game (Last ranking)

1. MATER DEI (10-0) def. Servite, 51-7 | vs. Vista Murrieta (at Santa Ana Stadium), Friday (1)

2. CORONA CENTENNIAL (8-1) def. King, 62-0 | vs. Gardena Serra, Friday (2)

3. ST. JOHN BOSCO (8-2) def. JSerra, 51-10 | vs. Bishop Amat (at El Camino College) (3)

4. MISSION VIEJO (10-0) def. San Clemente, 49-21 | vs. Servite, Friday (4)

5. CHAMINADE (9-1) def. Bishop Amat, 57-33 | vs. Orange Lutheran, Friday (5)

6. UPLAND (10-0) def. Los Osos, 56-7 | vs. Tesoro, Friday (6)

7. SANTA MARGARITA (7-3) def. Orange Lutheran, 38-31 | at Murrieta Valley, Friday (7)

8. JSERRA (7-3) lost to St. John Bosco, 51-10 | vs. LB Poly (at Veterans Stadium), Friday (8)

9. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (9-1) def. Chino Hills, 62-14 | vs. San Clemente, Friday (9)

10. NARBONNE (7-3) def. Gardena, 76-0 | vs. San Pedro, Nov. 17 (15)

11. SAN CLEMENTE (9-1) lost to Mission Viejo, 49-21 | at Rancho Cucamonga, Friday (11)

12. SERVITE (6-4) lost to Mater Dei, 51-7 | at Mission Viejo, Friday (12)

13. ORANGE LUTHERAN (5-5) lost to Santa Margarita, 38-31 | at Chaminade, Friday (13)

14. VALENCIA (9-1) def. Canyon Country Canyon, 59-7 | vs. Great Oak, Friday (14)

15. LONG BEACH POLY (8-2) lost to Gardena Serra, 24-20 | vs. JSerra (at Veterans Stadium) (10)

16. PARACLETE (9-1) def. Sierra Canyon, 26-7 | vs. Ventura (at AV College), Friday (16)

17. HERITAGE (9-1) def. Paloma Valley, 41-38 | vs. La Mirada, Friday (17)

18. CHARTER OAK (10-0) def. West Covina, 52-0 | vs. Crespi, Friday (18)

19. BISHOP AMAT (5-5) lost to Chaminade, 57-33 | vs. St. John Bosco (at El Camino College), Friday (20)

20. GARDENA SERRA (6-4) def. LB Poly, 24-20 | at Corona Centennial, Friday (NR)

21. OAKS CHRISTIAN (8-2) def. Westlake, 42-7 | vs. Arroyo Grande, Friday (22)

22. CALABASAS (9-1) def. Moorpark, 33-21 | vs. SO Notre Dame, Friday (21)

23. SIERRA CANYON (8-2) lost to Paraclete, 26-7 | vs. Hart, Friday (19)

24. CORONA SANTIAGO (7-3) def. Corona, 48-7 | at Glendora, Friday (24)

25. MURRIETA VALLEY (8-2) def. Murrrieta Mesa, 45-28 | vs. Santa Margarita, Friday (25)

eric.sondheimer@latimes.com

Twitter: @latsondheimer