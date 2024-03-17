Advertisement
The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings

Brothers Brady and Trey Ebel of Corona High pose for a photo.
Brothers Brady and Trey Ebel of Corona High become eligible on Wednesday after sitting out following their transfer from Etiwanda.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric Sondheimer
A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland after Week 5 of the 2024 season.

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Comment (rk. last week)

1. ORANGE LUTHERAN (10-1); Won two of three from JSerra; 1

2. CORONA (6-1); Ebel brothers become eligible on Wednesday; 2

3. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (10-1-1); Duncan Marsten, Bryce Rainer living up to expectations; 3

4. WESTLAKE (9-0); Three-game showdown with Calabasas this week; 4

5. SAN DIMAS (10-2); Vaughn Coleman home run in 10th inning beat Calabasas; 7

6. JSERRA (5-5-1); Lions hand Orange Lutheran first defeat; 8

7. HUNTINGTON BEACH (7-3); Lost 2-0 to Marina; 5

8. CORONA CENTENNIAL (9-1); The Huskies sweep Corona Santiago; 9

9. MATER DEI (7-2); Monarchs won two of three from Servite; 11

10. SANTA MARGARITA (8-3-1); Eagles took two of three from St. John Bosco; 10

11. GREAT OAK (7-1); Lost to San Juan Hills; 6

12. BISHOP AMAT (10-1); Next up is two-game series with Paraclete; 12

13. MARANATHA (7-1); AJ Beltre keeps delivering big hits; 13

14. LA SALLE (9-3); Faces Gardena Serra this week; 15

15. LA MIRADA (8-3); Good week for pitching staff; 18

16. ARLINGTON (10-1); Pitching keeps coming through; 17

17. ST. JOHN BOSCO (7-2); Next up is three-game series with Servite; 14

18. HART (12-3); The Indians are surging; 24

19. LOS ALAMITOS (10-3); Big game vs. Huntington Beach on Friday; 25

20. CYPRESS (6-5-1); Split games with Tustin; 16

21. CHAMINADE (9-3); Eagles getting power hitting; NR

22. SIERRA CANYON (8-4-2); Three-game series with Chaminade this week; 20

23. NORCO (7-4); Put up quite a fight against Corona; 21

24. CALABASAS (6-4); League play begins; 22

25. SOUTH HILLS (9-4); Two games vs. Rowland this week; 23

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

