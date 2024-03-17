The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings

Brothers Brady and Trey Ebel of Corona High become eligible on Wednesday after sitting out following their transfer from Etiwanda.

A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland after Week 5 of the 2024 season.

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Comment (rk. last week)

1. ORANGE LUTHERAN (10-1); Won two of three from JSerra; 1

2. CORONA (6-1); Ebel brothers become eligible on Wednesday; 2

3. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (10-1-1); Duncan Marsten, Bryce Rainer living up to expectations; 3

4. WESTLAKE (9-0); Three-game showdown with Calabasas this week; 4

5. SAN DIMAS (10-2); Vaughn Coleman home run in 10th inning beat Calabasas; 7

6. JSERRA (5-5-1); Lions hand Orange Lutheran first defeat; 8

7. HUNTINGTON BEACH (7-3); Lost 2-0 to Marina; 5

8. CORONA CENTENNIAL (9-1); The Huskies sweep Corona Santiago; 9

9. MATER DEI (7-2); Monarchs won two of three from Servite; 11

10. SANTA MARGARITA (8-3-1); Eagles took two of three from St. John Bosco; 10

11. GREAT OAK (7-1); Lost to San Juan Hills; 6

12. BISHOP AMAT (10-1); Next up is two-game series with Paraclete; 12

13. MARANATHA (7-1); AJ Beltre keeps delivering big hits; 13

14. LA SALLE (9-3); Faces Gardena Serra this week; 15

15. LA MIRADA (8-3); Good week for pitching staff; 18

16. ARLINGTON (10-1); Pitching keeps coming through; 17

17. ST. JOHN BOSCO (7-2); Next up is three-game series with Servite; 14

18. HART (12-3); The Indians are surging; 24

19. LOS ALAMITOS (10-3); Big game vs. Huntington Beach on Friday; 25

20. CYPRESS (6-5-1); Split games with Tustin; 16

21. CHAMINADE (9-3); Eagles getting power hitting; NR

22. SIERRA CANYON (8-4-2); Three-game series with Chaminade this week; 20

23. NORCO (7-4); Put up quite a fight against Corona; 21

24. CALABASAS (6-4); League play begins; 22

25. SOUTH HILLS (9-4); Two games vs. Rowland this week; 23