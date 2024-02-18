The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings

A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland after Week 1 of the 2024 season.

Rk. SCHOOL; Comment; last rank

1. CORONA (3-0); Elite pitching staff is living up to expectations; 1

2. ORANGE LUTHERAN (3-0); Faces Corona on Monday (weather permitting); 3

3. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (2-1); Top two pitchers Thomas Bridges, Duncan Marsten are lights out; 2

4. JSERRA (2-1); New players have stepped forward; 4

5. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (2-1); Nate Kugler is a pitcher to watch; 5

6. WESTLAKE (4-0); Left-hander Dylan Volantis is legit star in the making; 19

7. HUNTINGTON BEACH (2-1); Pitching by committee might work; 7

8. CORONA CENTENNIAL (2-0); Huskies have some good bats; 11

9. LA SALLE (4-0); David Mysza has hit two home runs; NR

10. SANTA MARGARITA (1-2); Cade Townsend is ace in the making; 9

11. LA MIRADA (1-2); Good first outing from Walker Calvo; 6

12. EL CAMINO REAL (4-0); Playing Westlake on Tuesday in Easton tournament final; NR

13. BONITA (3-0); Camden Farina with two impressive outings; NR

14. MATER DEI (0-0); Monarchs open Wednesday; 13

15. SAN DIMAS (2-1); Wins over Norco, Aquinas; 8

16. MARANATHA (2-1); Good comeback win over Santa Margarita; 25

17. CRESPI (2-2); Celts looking for more consistent pitching; 10

18. CYPRESS (1-2); Junior infielder John Short is a good one; 12

19. VISTA MURRIETA (2-0); Wins over Narbonne, Anaheim Canyon; NR

20. WEST RANCH (3-0-1); Junior catcher Nolan Stoll is impressive; NR

21. CALABASAS (2-2); Coyotes coming close but need to close out games; 14

22. SOUTH HILLS (4-2); Lots of hitters making impact; 15

23. SERVITE (2-0); Pitching will be key to moving up; 22

24. GREAT OAK (2-0); Kaysen Raineri struck out eight in 1-0 win; 24

25. SIERRA CANYON (3-1); Ethan Montes came through on mound; 18