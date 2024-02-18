Advertisement
High School Sports

The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings

Orange Lutheran coach Eric Borba addresses his team.
(Nick Koza)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
Share

A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland after Week 1 of the 2024 season.

Rk. SCHOOL; Comment; last rank

1. CORONA (3-0); Elite pitching staff is living up to expectations; 1

2. ORANGE LUTHERAN (3-0); Faces Corona on Monday (weather permitting); 3

3. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (2-1); Top two pitchers Thomas Bridges, Duncan Marsten are lights out; 2

Advertisement

4. JSERRA (2-1); New players have stepped forward; 4

5. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (2-1); Nate Kugler is a pitcher to watch; 5

6. WESTLAKE (4-0); Left-hander Dylan Volantis is legit star in the making; 19

7. HUNTINGTON BEACH (2-1); Pitching by committee might work; 7

8. CORONA CENTENNIAL (2-0); Huskies have some good bats; 11

9. LA SALLE (4-0); David Mysza has hit two home runs; NR

10. SANTA MARGARITA (1-2); Cade Townsend is ace in the making; 9

11. LA MIRADA (1-2); Good first outing from Walker Calvo; 6

12. EL CAMINO REAL (4-0); Playing Westlake on Tuesday in Easton tournament final; NR

13. BONITA (3-0); Camden Farina with two impressive outings; NR

14. MATER DEI (0-0); Monarchs open Wednesday; 13

15. SAN DIMAS (2-1); Wins over Norco, Aquinas; 8

16. MARANATHA (2-1); Good comeback win over Santa Margarita; 25

17. CRESPI (2-2); Celts looking for more consistent pitching; 10

18. CYPRESS (1-2); Junior infielder John Short is a good one; 12

19. VISTA MURRIETA (2-0); Wins over Narbonne, Anaheim Canyon; NR

20. WEST RANCH (3-0-1); Junior catcher Nolan Stoll is impressive; NR

21. CALABASAS (2-2); Coyotes coming close but need to close out games; 14

22. SOUTH HILLS (4-2); Lots of hitters making impact; 15

23. SERVITE (2-0); Pitching will be key to moving up; 22

24. GREAT OAK (2-0); Kaysen Raineri struck out eight in 1-0 win; 24

25. SIERRA CANYON (3-1); Ethan Montes came through on mound; 18

More to Read

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement