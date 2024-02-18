The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings
A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland after Week 1 of the 2024 season.
Rk. SCHOOL; Comment; last rank
1. CORONA (3-0); Elite pitching staff is living up to expectations; 1
2. ORANGE LUTHERAN (3-0); Faces Corona on Monday (weather permitting); 3
3. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (2-1); Top two pitchers Thomas Bridges, Duncan Marsten are lights out; 2
4. JSERRA (2-1); New players have stepped forward; 4
5. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (2-1); Nate Kugler is a pitcher to watch; 5
6. WESTLAKE (4-0); Left-hander Dylan Volantis is legit star in the making; 19
7. HUNTINGTON BEACH (2-1); Pitching by committee might work; 7
8. CORONA CENTENNIAL (2-0); Huskies have some good bats; 11
9. LA SALLE (4-0); David Mysza has hit two home runs; NR
10. SANTA MARGARITA (1-2); Cade Townsend is ace in the making; 9
11. LA MIRADA (1-2); Good first outing from Walker Calvo; 6
12. EL CAMINO REAL (4-0); Playing Westlake on Tuesday in Easton tournament final; NR
13. BONITA (3-0); Camden Farina with two impressive outings; NR
14. MATER DEI (0-0); Monarchs open Wednesday; 13
15. SAN DIMAS (2-1); Wins over Norco, Aquinas; 8
16. MARANATHA (2-1); Good comeback win over Santa Margarita; 25
17. CRESPI (2-2); Celts looking for more consistent pitching; 10
18. CYPRESS (1-2); Junior infielder John Short is a good one; 12
19. VISTA MURRIETA (2-0); Wins over Narbonne, Anaheim Canyon; NR
20. WEST RANCH (3-0-1); Junior catcher Nolan Stoll is impressive; NR
21. CALABASAS (2-2); Coyotes coming close but need to close out games; 14
22. SOUTH HILLS (4-2); Lots of hitters making impact; 15
23. SERVITE (2-0); Pitching will be key to moving up; 22
24. GREAT OAK (2-0); Kaysen Raineri struck out eight in 1-0 win; 24
25. SIERRA CANYON (3-1); Ethan Montes came through on mound; 18
More to Read
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.