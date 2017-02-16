Opening night in high school basketball's Open Division features several intriguing matchups

Here’s a look at Friday night’s top high school Open Division playoff openers:

Southern Section

Santa Monica Crossroads (18-8) at Santa Ana Mater Dei (28-1), 7 p.m. — Dangerous is the appropriate word to describe Crossroads, which held a one-point halftime lead over No. 1-seeded Chatsworth Sierra Canyon last week. Ira Lee has signed with Arizona. Shareef O’Neal is one of the top juniors in Southern California. Sophomore Jacob Ray is coming on strong. All will offer a strong challenge to the Monarchs, who are still adjusting to the arrival in January of 7-foot-1 Bol Bol.

Long Beach Poly (21-6) at Mission Hills Alemany (24-3), 7 p.m. — Alemany made it through the always tough Mission League unbeaten. Fred Odhiambo, a 6-11 junior, is part of a new group of big men trying to take away from the team’s usual reliance on guard play. Poly has the size to more than match up with the Warriors. The Jackrabbits feature a front line that goes 6-6, 6-9 and 6-10. The winner will probably face Chino Hills next Tuesday.

City Section

Taft (22-9) at Narbonne (23-6), 7 p.m. — These two teams played a double-overtime game, won by Narbonne, on Jan. 5. Taft has made steady progress behind 6-9 sophomore Antwan January. Narbonne is known for its toughness and defensive pressure. This game should go down to a final shot.

Dorsey (15-16) at Birmingham (24-3), 7 p.m. — The top-seeded Patriots are heavy favorites but Dorsey is a much different team than it was in December. Players who were injured have come back and several transfers became eligible. The good news for Birmingham is that it plays very well at home and has lots of scoring power with Devante Doutrive, Devonaire Doutrive and Deschon Winston.

Caption Dodgers FanFest: Take me out to the ball game Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Caption Dodgers FanFest: Take me out to the ball game Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Caption Tom Brady leads Patriots to epic Super Bowl comeback victory After a first half in which he played like that impostor in a Tom Brady mask, the New England Patriots quarterback put on a Super Bowl performance for the ages Sunday, leading his team back from a 25-point deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime, 34-28. After a first half in which he played like that impostor in a Tom Brady mask, the New England Patriots quarterback put on a Super Bowl performance for the ages Sunday, leading his team back from a 25-point deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime, 34-28. Caption Chargers owners discuss move to Los Angeles Chargers owners Dean and John Spanos talk about the team as it prepares to relocate to L.A. Chargers owners Dean and John Spanos talk about the team as it prepares to relocate to L.A. Caption Sean McVay is introduced as the Rams coach New Rams Coach Sean McVay talks about his vision for the team. New Rams Coach Sean McVay talks about his vision for the team. Caption Breaking down the Chargers move to L.A. Lindsey Thiry and Nathan Fenno discuss the Chargers' announcement they are moving to Los Angeles. Lindsey Thiry and Nathan Fenno discuss the Chargers' announcement they are moving to Los Angeles.

eric.sondheimer@latimes.com

Twitter: latsondheimer