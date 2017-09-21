Rooney goes for football win No. 300 versus Loyola

Friday’s top high school football games

Loyola (3-1) at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame (4-0), 7 p.m.: Mission League play begins, and Notre Dame is hoping to give coach Kevin Rooney his 300th career victory. This is the Knights’ first real test after four hardly challenging nonleague games. Quarterback Noah Taylor, running back Mckel Broussard and linebacker Michael Whiteside have been the standouts. Loyola knocked off Cathedral last week and has an outstanding two-way player in Dakota Smith. The pick: Notre Dame.

Romoland Heritage (4-0) vs. Orange Lutheran (4-0) at Orange Coast College, 7 p.m.: Quarterback Ryan Hilinski has been as good as anyone in Southern California through four games for Orange Lutheran, completing 73% of his passes for 1,451 yards and eight touchdowns with one interception. Heritage will counter with its strong rushing attack, led by Sherod White, who’s averaging 10.0 yards per carry. The pick: Orange Lutheran.

