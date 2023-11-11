Top high school football performers from playoff quarterfinals
A look at some of the top performances in high school football games across the Southland on Thursday and Friday:
Passing
—Bradley Cassier, St. Monica: Passed for 420 yards and six touchdowns in win over Montclair.
—TJ Lateef, Orange Lutheran: Passed for 335 yards and three touchdowns in loss to Corona Centennial.
—Husan Longstreet, Corona Centennial: Completed 19 of 22 passes for 327 yards and three touchdowns in win over Orange Lutheran.
—Brady Smigiel, Newbury Park: Passed for 362 yards and three touchdowns in win over Foothill.
Rushing
—Isaiah Rameau, Chatsworth: Gained 320 yards and scored five touchdowns in win over Lincoln.
—Damian Cornejo, Garfield: Rushed for 233 yards and scored three touchdowns in win over San Pedro.
—Cincere Rhaney, Gardena Serra: Rushed for 203 yards and two touchdowns in win over Los Alamitos.
—Jerry Misaalefua, Carson: Rushed for 224 yards and three touchdowns, returned a fumble 98 yards for touchdown in win over Granada Hills.
—Cornell Hatcher, Corona Centennial: Gained 187 yards and scored five touchdowns in win over Orange Lutheran.
Receiving
—Shane Rosenthal, Newbury Park: Caught 14 passes for 222 yards and three touchdowns, returned a kickoff for a touchdown and had two interceptions in win over Foothill.
—Logan Carpenter, Chaminade: Had six catches for 115 yards in win over Villa Park.
Defense
—Jaden Williams, Mission Viejo: Had three sacks in win over Oaks Christian.
—Matt Perez, St. Bonaventure: Had four sacks and nine tackles in win over Cajon.
Special teams
—Ryon Sayeri, Chaminade: Made a 50-yard field goal in win over Villa Park.
—Nicholas Quintanilla, Angelou: Returned a kickoff 83 yards for a touchdown in win over Eagle Rock.
—Ethan Caudle, Oak Hills: Made a 34-yard field goal with four seconds left to force overtime against Warren, which won the game.
