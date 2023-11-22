Top high school football games in the Southland for playoff finals

St. John Bosco quarterback Caleb Sanchez had six touchdown passes in the Southern Section Division 1 semifinal against Corona Centennial last week.

Analyzing the top high school football championship games this week:

SOUTHERN SECTION

FRIDAY

Championship luncheon today. St. John Bosco QB Caleb Sanchez. pic.twitter.com/xvtYGMIb3o — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 20, 2023

Division 1: St. John Bosco vs. Mater Dei at the Coliseum, 7 p.m.

It’s rematch time. For the sixth time in the last seven seasons, these two Trinity League powerhouses meet in the final. St. John Bosco won the league game 28-0. The Monarchs looked uninspired in that game. Changes were made. It could be the final game for quarterback Elijah Brown, who has a 40-2 record over four seasons, with both losses to St. John Bosco. The Braves’ quarterback, Caleb Sanchez, passed for six touchdowns in the semifinals and can earn himself a place in St. John Bosco lore with a win.

Division 4: Corona del Mar vs. La Serna at California High, 7 p.m.

Corona del Mar, an at-large team from the powerful Sunset League, has quarterback Kaleb Annett, who has passed for 27 touchdowns. La Serna counters with a balanced attack featuring running back Owen Long, who has scored 20 touchdowns.

SATURDAY

Division 2: Servite at Mission Viejo, 7 p.m.

Servite has come back from a 1-9 season in 2022 to make the final. Quarterback Leo Hannan has passed for 2,259 yards and 14 touchdowns. Running back Quaid Carr has rushed for 1,146 yards and 16 touchdowns. Both are juniors. Friar freshman Isaiah Leilua has 62 tackles. Mission Viejo continues to alternate quarterbacks Luke Fahey and Draiden Trudeau to great success. Diablo junior Jaden Williams has 15 sacks.

Division 3: Warren vs. St. Bonaventure at Ventura College, 7 p.m.

Warren’s offense keeps delivering in two overtime playoff victories. Receiver Jordan Ross has 26 touchdown passes. The Seraphs’ defense has been effective, with the versatile Max Peters at safety known for big plays. Quarterback Anthony Wolter will need his best game for St. Bonaventure.

Division 5: Orange Vista at Newbury Park, 7 p.m.

It’s Year 2 on varsity for sophomore quarterback Brady Smigiel, who has the Panthers playing for a title. He and receiver Shane Rosenthal have been a prolific duo. Running back Sire Gaines is an explosive back for Orange Vista.

City Section

FRIDAY

It’s City Section football championship breakfast. Banning QB Robert Guerrero is facing Crenshaw in DI final. pic.twitter.com/goMLn1ptyH — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 21, 2023

Division I: Crenshaw vs. Banning at Birmingham, 7 p.m.

Banning has won 12 City Section titles and Crenshaw has won six. Banning quarterback Robert Guerrero has helped a young team stay focused with outstanding individual play, passing for 2,268 yards and 18 touchdowns while rushing for 13 touchdowns. Receiver Steven Perez has come on strong in the playoffs. Crenshaw’s program almost disappeared during the pandemic days, but coach Robert Garrett stayed the course and has received strong performances from quarterback Donce’ Lewis and receiver Roberto Salazar.

Star running back David Sandy of LA Jordan. pic.twitter.com/1xeGlShVqy — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 21, 2023

Division III: Washington Prep vs. Jordan at Birmingham, 3 p.m.

Junior David Sandy has rushed for 2,578 yards and 35 touchdowns in 12 games for Jordan. Washington Prep started the season 0-4, fired its coach and has made it to the final under basketball coach Jovante King.

SATURDAY

Peyton Waters of Birmingham on the rematch with Garfield. pic.twitter.com/1xFYFxoHPD — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 21, 2023

Open Division: Garfield vs. Birmingham at Valley College, 6 p.m.

Birmingham hasn’t lost to a City Section opponent since Fairfax in 2017, a streak of 41 consecutive victories. The Patriots invoked the mercy rule last season with a running clock in the fourth quarter when they beat Garfield in the final 49-13. The Bulldogs spent all offseason trying to get stronger for a potential rematch. It’s happening. Garfield running back Damian Cornejo will be key if the Bulldogs can make it competitive. Birmingham’s versatile Peyton Waters, the reigning City player of the year, is going for his third consecutive title.

Isaiah Rameau of Chatsworth and Ivan Levant of Fairfax face off in DII final. pic.twitter.com/93dfGRJ6ht — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 22, 2023

Division II: Chatsworth vs. Fairfax at Valley College, 2 p.m.

No game offers more contrasting styles than this one. Chatsworth relies on running back Isaiah Rameau. Fairfax has quarterback Ivan Levant, who has passed for 3,272 yards and 42 touchdowns.